Who’s this? New area code proposed for southern Minnesota

Residents across southern Minnesota looking to call someone they know could soon have a new area code to program into their phones.

The 507 area code, which covers areas including Rochester, Mankato, Marshall and more, is projected to exhaust its Central Office codes (or numbers available) during the first quarter of 2025, according to the North American Numbering Plan Administrator (NANPA).

According to a filing with the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission, NANPA is recommending an "overlay" based upon a 13-month schedule, although no new number has yet been chosen.

An alternative proposed to the new number overlay would be splitting the 507 area code into two geographic areas, with one new code would be assigned to one of the areas formed by the split. No recommendation was made for which side of the split line would receive the new number.

The 507 number has been in service since 1954, and was the first area code added in the state to the original 218 and 612 area codes.