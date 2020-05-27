Who was George Floyd? Family, friends, coworkers remember 'loving spirit'

article

George Floyd was known as a father, friend and a well-liked coworker at several businesses in Minneapolis and now his friends don’t want his life to be lost in vain.

Loved ones of Floyd shared more about the type of person he was on TMZ Wednesday afternoon. His brother and cousin spoke from their home in Houston, Texas and were emotional recalling the kind nature of the 46-year-old.

“He was very loving,” said Tera Brown, his cousin. “Everybody loved him. You wouldn’t be able to find a single person who knew him who didn’t love him and wouldn’t tell you about his gentle spirit, his loving spirit.”

Family and friends say Floyd moved to Minneapolis to start a better life. He worked security at one of the Salvation Army’s shelters in 2017. Most recently, he worked security at Conga Latin Bistro and his coworkers say he became a close friend.

“A friend that was always available to work, always helps, always helped with cleaning up, we loved him a lot,” said the owner of Conga. “He had good customer service.”

The attorney for Floyd’s family shared several heartwarming photos of Floyd and his daughter Gianna on social media Wednesday. Family said one picture was taken six years ago. Moments like that his family laments they will never see again.

“I’ve just been crying and I’m at a loss for words right now,” said Philonise Floyd, his brother.