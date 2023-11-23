When do stores open for Black Friday shopping in Minnesota

As you watch some football and your Thanksgiving dinner starts digesting, the next thing on your mind might be getting ready for some Black Friday shopping.

Here are when stores are set to open for Black Friday in the Twin Cities metro.

Gray Thursday

Most major retailers are closed this year on Thanksgiving, giving their workers a chance to spend the holiday with family and friends. Most notably, the Mall of America and other major metro malls, Target, Walmart, and Best Buy are also closed for Thanksgiving.

Black Friday

Hours for major retailers and malls are below, including links to deals being offered, as available.

The mall is set to open at 7 a.m. for Black Friday shopping. Beyond deals, the mall will also have giveaways for shoppers. Click here to learn more.

Other malls

Rosedale Center: Opens at 8 a.m. on Friday

Southdale Center: Opens at 6 a.m. on Friday

Eden Prairie Center: Opens at 7 a.m. on Friday

Ridgedale Center: Opens at 9 a.m. on Friday

Maplewood Mall: Opens at 8 a.m. on Friday

Twin Cities Premium Outlets (Eagan): Opens at 6 a.m. on Friday

Woodbury Common: Opens at 6 a.m. on Friday

Crossroads Center (St. Cloud): Opens at 9 a.m. on Friday

Albertville Premium Outlets: Opens at 6 a.m. on Friday

Apache Mall (Rochester, MN): Opens at 8 a.m. on Friday

Most stores open at 6 a.m. on Friday.

Stores open at 6 a.m. on Friday.

Most locations in the Twin Cities metro are set to open doors at 6 a.m. on Black Friday, with the exception of the Blaine Outlet store (10 a.m.), Eden Prairie store (10 a.m.), and the Bloomington Warehouse (7 a.m.).

All locations in Minnesota and Wisconsin are set to open at 7 a.m. on Black Friday.

Most stores open at 5 p.m.

Stores in Minnesota open at 6 a.m. on Friday.

Black Friday weather

If you're going out to wait in line on Friday morning, get ready for some chilly temps. Click below for the forecast.