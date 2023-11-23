When do stores open for Black Friday shopping in Minnesota
(FOX 9) - As you watch some football and your Thanksgiving dinner starts digesting, the next thing on your mind might be getting ready for some Black Friday shopping.
Here are when stores are set to open for Black Friday in the Twin Cities metro.
Gray Thursday
Most major retailers are closed this year on Thanksgiving, giving their workers a chance to spend the holiday with family and friends. Most notably, the Mall of America and other major metro malls, Target, Walmart, and Best Buy are also closed for Thanksgiving.
Black Friday
Hours for major retailers and malls are below, including links to deals being offered, as available.
Mall of America
The mall is set to open at 7 a.m. for Black Friday shopping. Beyond deals, the mall will also have giveaways for shoppers. Click here to learn more.
Other malls
- Rosedale Center: Opens at 8 a.m. on Friday
- Southdale Center: Opens at 6 a.m. on Friday
- Eden Prairie Center: Opens at 7 a.m. on Friday
- Ridgedale Center: Opens at 9 a.m. on Friday
- Maplewood Mall: Opens at 8 a.m. on Friday
- Twin Cities Premium Outlets (Eagan): Opens at 6 a.m. on Friday
- Woodbury Common: Opens at 6 a.m. on Friday
- Crossroads Center (St. Cloud): Opens at 9 a.m. on Friday
- Albertville Premium Outlets: Opens at 6 a.m. on Friday
- Apache Mall (Rochester, MN): Opens at 8 a.m. on Friday
Target
Most stores open at 6 a.m. on Friday.
Walmart
Stores open at 6 a.m. on Friday.
Best Buy
Most locations in the Twin Cities metro are set to open doors at 6 a.m. on Black Friday, with the exception of the Blaine Outlet store (10 a.m.), Eden Prairie store (10 a.m.), and the Bloomington Warehouse (7 a.m.).
Scheels
All locations in Minnesota and Wisconsin are set to open at 7 a.m. on Black Friday.
Kohl's
Most stores open at 5 p.m.
Dick's Sporting Goods
Stores in Minnesota open at 6 a.m. on Friday.
Black Friday weather
If you're going out to wait in line on Friday morning, get ready for some chilly temps. Click below for the forecast.