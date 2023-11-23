Expand / Collapse search

When do stores open for Black Friday shopping in Minnesota

By FOX 9 Staff
(FOX 9) - As you watch some football and your Thanksgiving dinner starts digesting, the next thing on your mind might be getting ready for some Black Friday shopping.

Here are when stores are set to open for Black Friday in the Twin Cities metro.

Gray Thursday

Most major retailers are closed this year on Thanksgiving, giving their workers a chance to spend the holiday with family and friends. Most notably, the Mall of America and other major metro malls, Target, Walmart, and Best Buy are also closed for Thanksgiving.

Black Friday

Hours for major retailers and malls are below, including links to deals being offered, as available.

Mall of America

The mall is set to open at 7 a.m. for Black Friday shopping. Beyond deals, the mall will also have giveaways for shoppers. Click here to learn more.

Other malls

  • Rosedale Center: Opens at 8 a.m. on Friday
  • Southdale Center: Opens at 6 a.m. on Friday
  • Eden Prairie Center: Opens at 7 a.m. on Friday
  • Ridgedale Center: Opens at 9 a.m. on Friday
  • Maplewood Mall: Opens at 8 a.m. on Friday
  • Twin Cities Premium Outlets (Eagan): Opens at 6 a.m. on Friday
  • Woodbury Common: Opens at 6 a.m. on Friday
  • Crossroads Center (St. Cloud): Opens at 9 a.m. on Friday
  • Albertville Premium Outlets: Opens at 6 a.m. on Friday
  • Apache Mall (Rochester, MN): Opens at 8 a.m. on Friday

Target

Most stores open at 6 a.m. on Friday.

Walmart

Stores open at 6 a.m. on Friday.

Best Buy

Most locations in the Twin Cities metro are set to open doors at 6 a.m. on Black Friday, with the exception of the Blaine Outlet store (10 a.m.), Eden Prairie store (10 a.m.), and the Bloomington Warehouse (7 a.m.).

Scheels

All locations in Minnesota and Wisconsin are set to open at 7 a.m. on Black Friday.

Kohl's

Most stores open at 5 p.m.

Dick's Sporting Goods

Stores in Minnesota open at 6 a.m. on Friday.

Black Friday weather

