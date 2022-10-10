What to do in Minnesota: 8 things to do this weekend (Oct. 14-16)

article

Fall fun continues this week with leaf peeping, beer festivals, and the kick-off party of a lifetime for the new Minnesota Wild season.

Minnesota Monthly's Rhythm and Brews:

6155 Earle Brown Drive, Brooklyn Center

October 15

Tickets $35 per person

Rhythm and Brews is an outdoor gathering that brings all things fall to the attendees. This event is complete with a cornhole tournament, food trucks, beverage samples, local artisans, and live music from The Cactus Blossoms and Annie Mack. Sample local and national beers, seltzers, and liquors. 50% of all ticket purchases will go to M Health Fairview.

Autumn Brew Review:

Boom Island Park, Minneapolis

October 15

Tickets $60 per person

Sample beer from over 95 breweries and brewpubs at this fall event! Food trucks and local artists will also be a part of the festivities. The event is hosted by the Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild, whose goal is to promote, protect, and grow a robust Minnesota craft brewing industry by building a healthy beer culture and community.

Northfield Oktoberfest:

519 Division St. S, Northfield

October 15 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Tickets start at $20

Sample delicious food and locally crafted beer, listen to live music, and try authentic German Oktoberfest games. For those who don't enjoy beer, a full bar will also be available.

Live Action Hunger Games:

8082 165th St. E, Prior Lake

October 14-15

Tickets start at $20

This fun live-action role-playing experience inspired by the hit series "The Hunger Games" benefits VEAP, the Twin Cities' largest food pantry. Participants can choose to be a tribute and compete in the Hunger Games or spectators on the sidelines. Every non-perishable food item counts as one weapon or potential immunity throughout the event.

Free events this weekend in Minnesota

Minnesota Wild Season Kick-Off party:

Rice Park, St. Paul

October 15 from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Free admission

The city of St. Paul welcomes hockey fans for this celebration of the Minnesota Wild season kick-off. Festivities include entertainment from Red Bull; games, activations, and inflatables from the Minnesota Wild; and prizes and giveaways. Mayor Melvin Carter will join a group of season ticketholders for a tailgate along 4th Street.

International Day of the Girl MN:

400 South 4th St. #401, Minneapolis

October 15

Free registration

At this event local companies and organizations will come together to celebrate and empower girls. The goal is to spark conversations through education, entertainment, and interactive activities.

Fall Colors Celebration at Lakewood Cemetery:

3600 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis

October 16 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Free admission

Head to this open house event for live music, apple cider, and fall foliage. Decorate or paint a mini-pumpkin to take home and take a trolley for a guided historic tour of Lakewood.

Scarecrow Tour:

Citywide in Waconia

October 14 through October 23

Free

This self-guided tour is staged outside of local businesses in Waconia. Over 50 unique scarecrows will be on display and guests will have the option to vote for their favorite!