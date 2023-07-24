What to do in Minnesota: 8 things to do this weekend (July 28-30)
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Despite the heat to come this week, there are many summer events popping up in the Twin Cities and beyond. Attend a fair, pick your favorite pup at the corgi races or see a golf tournament this weekend.
Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com.
Corgi Races:
- Canterbury Park, Shakopee
- July 30
- Ticket $8 per person
Enjoy a fun and friendly competition between 72 racing corgis. The top ten final dogs will compete in September for the best in show during the Dog Day Finals. This event also includes pony rides and face paintings.
3M Open
- Blaine
- July 25 – 30
- Starting at $25
The 3M Open begins this week. As an official PGA TOUR stop this will be bringing elite golfers from all around the world to the Twin Cities. Be sure to stay hydrated and bring things to keep you cool if you attend.
Anoka County Fair
- Anoka
- July 25 through July 30
- Adult: $12. Child: $7
The annual Anoka County Fair is back and with tons of family-friendly events. Some activities include live music, fireworks and agricultural education opportunities.
Loring Park Art Fair
- Minneapolis
- July 30
- Free admission
The Loring Park Art Fair returns this summer with art booths, food, and hands-on activities – all within the beautiful scenery of the park. Over 140 artists will display and sell their original work at this event.
St. Paul Water Lantern Festival
- St. Paul
- July 29
- Tickets start at $33
Participants can decorate a lantern, place it in the water, and watch the lanterns light up the lake. Enjoy food trucks, music, and more ahead of the lantern launch at 9 p.m.
Corn Capital Days
- Olivia
- July 24 – 30
- Free admission
Head to this week-long festival for all things corn. Festivities include a kid's parade, musical entertainment, the Corn Capital Run, a car show, and more!
Outdoor Movie Nights
- Forgotten Star Brewing, Fridley
- July 28
- Free admission
Catch a screening of "Shrek" at Forgotten Star Brewing. Bring your own chair and grab a seat outside.
Totally Rad Vintage Fest
- Minnesota State Fairgrounds
- July 29
- Admission is $8 in advance, $12 day of the event
Shop with over 70 vintage vendors for clothes and accessories. Check out the vintage arcade, throwback photo ops, and more while you shop.