What to do in Minnesota: 8 things to do this weekend (July 28-30)

Despite the heat to come this week, there are many summer events popping up in the Twin Cities and beyond. Attend a fair, pick your favorite pup at the corgi races or see a golf tournament this weekend.

Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com.

Corgi Races:

Canterbury Park, Shakopee

July 30

Ticket $8 per person

Enjoy a fun and friendly competition between 72 racing corgis. The top ten final dogs will compete in September for the best in show during the Dog Day Finals. This event also includes pony rides and face paintings.

3M Open

Blaine

July 25 – 30

Starting at $25

The 3M Open begins this week. As an official PGA TOUR stop this will be bringing elite golfers from all around the world to the Twin Cities. Be sure to stay hydrated and bring things to keep you cool if you attend.

Anoka County Fair

Anoka

July 25 through July 30

Adult: $12. Child: $7

The annual Anoka County Fair is back and with tons of family-friendly events. Some activities include live music, fireworks and agricultural education opportunities.

Loring Park Art Fair

Minneapolis

July 30

Free admission

The Loring Park Art Fair returns this summer with art booths, food, and hands-on activities – all within the beautiful scenery of the park. Over 140 artists will display and sell their original work at this event.

St. Paul Water Lantern Festival

St. Paul

July 29

Tickets start at $33

Participants can decorate a lantern, place it in the water, and watch the lanterns light up the lake. Enjoy food trucks, music, and more ahead of the lantern launch at 9 p.m.

Corn Capital Days

Olivia

July 24 – 30

Free admission

Head to this week-long festival for all things corn. Festivities include a kid's parade, musical entertainment, the Corn Capital Run, a car show, and more!

Outdoor Movie Nights

Forgotten Star Brewing, Fridley

July 28

Free admission

Catch a screening of "Shrek" at Forgotten Star Brewing. Bring your own chair and grab a seat outside.

Totally Rad Vintage Fest

Minnesota State Fairgrounds

July 29

Admission is $8 in advance, $12 day of the event

Shop with over 70 vintage vendors for clothes and accessories. Check out the vintage arcade, throwback photo ops, and more while you shop.