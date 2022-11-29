What to do in Minnesota: 7 things to do this weekend (Dec. 2-4)

More holiday events are popping up across Minnesota this weekend!

Minneapolis miniFEST:

The Southern Theater, Minneapolis

December 3

Tickets start at $22

This mini-festival is hosted by Bridging the Music, a music company that up-and-coming artists the opportunity to showcase their talents and expand their network. The festival-style atmosphere presents local and touring acts alongside visual artists and more.

Holiday on Main:

Historic Downtown Lakeville

December 3

Free admission

Enjoy sleigh rides, music, entertainment, and shopping at this local event. An appearance by Santa is the cherry on top of this holiday celebration.

Deck the Halls:

Sturges Park, Buffalo

December 3

Free admission

The day kicks off with a family-friendly holiday movie at 9 a.m. Find unique Christmas gifts while enjoying music and holiday treats at the local shops. At 3 p.m. take a horse-drawn wagon ride and watch Santa arrive by firetruck. Warm up by the fire with cocoa and cookies. The grand finale is at 5 p.m. with a tree lighting by the mayor.

44th Annual Old-Fashioned Holiday Bazaar:

Landmark Center, St. Paul

December 1 through December 3

Free admission

The Bazaar features quality handcrafted items from over 60 vendors with more than 25 new vendors this year! Offerings include jewelry, woodwork, paintings, handmade lotions, soaps, and more! Festive music and delicious treats add to the ambiance of this holiday shopping event.

Twinkle Weekend and Tree Lighting:

Downtown Stillwater

December 2 and 3

Free admission

Stillwater kicks off their month-long Home for the Holidays event with a tree lighting and caroling. (FOX 9)

Stillwater kicks off its month-long Home for the Holidays event with a tree lighting and caroling. On Friday, see the holiday lights and Victorian carolers. The main event takes place on Saturday with twinkle lights passed out to the crowd ahead of the Christmas tree lighting in Lowell Park. Santa arrives at the festivities at 4:30 p.m.

Holz Farm Old Fashioned Holiday:

Holz Farm, Eagan

December 4 from noon to 3:30 p.m.

Free admission

Celebrate the holidays at this old-fashioned, 1940s-era event. Enjoy hayrides, a bonfire, carols, live reindeer and a visit by Santa at the farm. Cookies and hot cider will also be available for guests. The line to meet Santa will close at 2:30 p.m. to ensure all guests can meet him before the event ends.

Holiday Parade of Lights and Celebration:

Memorial Park, New Prague

December 2

Free admission

Head to New Prague for a fun and festive small-town parade followed by a visit with Santa, hot cocoa, tree lighting, and holiday firework show!