What to do in Minnesota: 5 things to do this weekend (Nov. 11-13)

Famous actors, virtual reality, and delicious snacks are available at these weekend events.

Twin Cities Con:

Minneapolis Convention Center

November 11-13

One day passes beginning at $20

This convention highlights comics, toys, TV, film, art, cosplay, games, and all things nerdy. The convention is run by fans and was founded by Ben Penrod, who also founded Awesome Con, Central Florida Comic Con, Annapolis Comic-Con, Southern Maryland Comic-Con, Sugoi Expo, Des Moines Con, and co-founded of Alaska ComiCon.

The line-up this year includes stars from The Lord of the Rings, The Power Rangers, Star Wars and more.

Autumn Festival:

Canterbury Park

November 10-14

$10 admission

Hundreds of artists and crafters will be exhibiting their works this weekend at Canterbury Park. This festival is consistently ranked in the Top 100 Shows in the Country by Sunshine Artist Magazine.

This family-friendly festival offers plenty of food and drink options, free parking, and an hourly gift card winner!

Community TechFest:

Fueled Collective Downtown in Minneapolis

November 12

Registration fees range from $9.99 to $20

The second annual Community TechFest will host several exhibitors this weekend including the Youth Drone Sports Championship, virtual reality companies, and robotics companies. The event is affiliated with Black Tech Talent, a company launched by Michael A. Jackson in July 2020 and is working to bridge the racial equity gap.

Fall Cheese and Chocolate Weekend:

St. Croix Vineyards

November 12 and 13

No reservation required

Each attendee will enjoy five samples of pre-selected wines, accompanied by samples of cheese from Eichtens Hidden Acres, chocolate from Knoke's Chocolates, and our custom-made Raspberry Infusion Wine Truffles. All attendees can enter to win a basket of wine, cheese, and chocolate!

Community Open House and Holiday Exhibit:

American Swedish Institute

November 12 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Free admission

Grab a bite or a drink from Fika, huddle around a bonfire, and enjoy performances at the historic Turnblad Mansion. (Supplied)

The ASI's 72nd Holiday Experience is a chance to explore the historic Turnblad Mansion and festive galleries for a day of holiday fun, activities, pop-up performances, bonfires, and more.