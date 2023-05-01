Expand / Collapse search
What to do in Minnesota: 5 things to do this weekend (May 5-7)

By
Published 
Things To Do
FOX 9
article

FILE - Pet cat laying on a bed. (SAM YEH/AFP via Getty Images)

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Donate to a good cause, celebrate the Kentucky Derby, or stop by an outdoor farmer's market this weekend.

Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com.

Walk for Animals:

  • Minnesota State Fairgrounds, St. Paul
  • May 6 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • Free admission. Donations welcome.

Animal Humane Society on canine influenza, Walk for Animals

The Animal Humane Society joined FOX 9 Good Day on April 19 to chat about the upcoming Walk for Animals on May 6 and provide an update on canine influenza. You can register for the walk here: https://kmsp.fox/fox9animals

Join thousands of animal lovers and their pets at the Animal Humane Society's largest fundraiser to make more second chances possible for animals in need. This year, the AHS is asking dog lovers to attend the Walk for Animals without their canine companions this year to prevent the spread of canine influenza. 

RELATED: Cinco de Mayo activities in the Twin Cities

Opening Day at the Market:

  • Mill City Farmer's Market, Minneapolis
  • May 6 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • Free admission

Farmers, makers, and artists of all kinds will be at the first outdoor market of the season with fresh local groceries, delicious prepared food and drinks, and handcrafted artisan products.

Ham Lake Citywide Garage Sales:

  • Various locations, Ham Lake
  • May 4 through May 6
  • Free admission

All Ham Lake residents are welcome to participate in our city wide garage sale weekend which will run Thursday through Saturday. A map with registered listings will be available online and printed. 

Fulton Gran Fondo:

Head to this event for a celebration of all things bikes, bands, and beers. The Fondo is a non-competitive ride starting at the Fulton production brewery in Northeast Minneapolis. A block party follows the ride and offers live music, beer, seltzer, and food trucks.

Annual Kentucky Derby Day Party:

  • Brit's Pub, Minneapolis
  • May 6 at 1:30 p.m.
  • Free admission. No reservations.

Stop by Brit's Pub for mint juleps, live bluegrass music, a photo booth, and more! Come dressed to impress to celebrate the Derby.