What to do in Minnesota: 5 things to do this weekend (May 5-7)

Donate to a good cause, celebrate the Kentucky Derby, or stop by an outdoor farmer's market this weekend.

Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com.

Walk for Animals:

Minnesota State Fairgrounds, St. Paul

May 6 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Free admission. Donations welcome.

Join thousands of animal lovers and their pets at the Animal Humane Society's largest fundraiser to make more second chances possible for animals in need. This year, the AHS is asking dog lovers to attend the Walk for Animals without their canine companions this year to prevent the spread of canine influenza.

Opening Day at the Market:

Mill City Farmer's Market, Minneapolis

May 6 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Free admission

Farmers, makers, and artists of all kinds will be at the first outdoor market of the season with fresh local groceries, delicious prepared food and drinks, and handcrafted artisan products.

Ham Lake Citywide Garage Sales:

Various locations, Ham Lake

May 4 through May 6

Free admission

All Ham Lake residents are welcome to participate in our city wide garage sale weekend which will run Thursday through Saturday. A map with registered listings will be available online and printed.

Fulton Gran Fondo:

2540 NE 2nd St., Minneapolis

May 6 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

$69.95 per person

Head to this event for a celebration of all things bikes, bands, and beers. The Fondo is a non-competitive ride starting at the Fulton production brewery in Northeast Minneapolis. A block party follows the ride and offers live music, beer, seltzer, and food trucks.

Annual Kentucky Derby Day Party:

Brit's Pub, Minneapolis

May 6 at 1:30 p.m.

Free admission. No reservations.

Stop by Brit's Pub for mint juleps, live bluegrass music, a photo booth, and more! Come dressed to impress to celebrate the Derby.