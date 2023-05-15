What to do in Minnesota: 5 things to do this weekend (May 19-21)

As the weather continues to heat up, more outdoor events are popping up across the Twin Cities. Patio kick-offs, parking lot parties, and farm festivals are all happening this weekend.

Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com.

Art-A-Whirl:

Northeast Minneapolis

May 19 through May 21

Free admission

Tour private artist studios and galleries, connect with hundreds of artists, and purchase original artwork at the largest open studio tour in the nation. Over 1,000 artists and galleries participate in Art-A-Whirl each year across almost 70 sites, including studio buildings, galleries, businesses and breweries.

Book Lady's Library Pop Up Sale:

678 7th St. W, St. Paul

May 19 through May 21

Free admission

Jeanette Kamman, aka "The Book Lady" was a notable character within the Saint Paul community, building a collection of over 300,000 books. Now, the community has a chance to get their own piece the famous collection with a pop-up sale this weekend.

Patio Kick-Off and Anniversary Celebration in Stillwater:

Stillwater

May 19 through May 21

Free admission

Flooding in Stillwater delayed the opening of several restaurants and patios this season, but summer is set to begin this weekend with two patio celebrations and the 100-year anniversary of Nelson's Ice Cream. P.D. Pappy's officially opens for the season on May 19 with live music all weekend! Down the road, The Freight House kicks off patio season on with a celebration on May 20 featuring live music, games, and food. On May 21, Nelson's Ice Cream celebrates its 100th year in business with a parking lot party.

Spring Festival at Holz Farm:

4665 Manor Drive, Eagan

May 21 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

$3 per person

Enjoy an afternoon of old-fashioned fun at Historic Holz Farm. Learn about life on the farm while taking a hayride, touring the farmhouse, listening to live music, and more!

65th Anniversary Parking Lot Party:

8672 Pineview Lane N, Maple Grove

May 20

Free admission

Celebrate the Lookout Bar and Grill's 65th year in business with a massive parking lot party that includes music, food trucks, face painting, beer tents, and more.