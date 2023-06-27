What to do in Minnesota: 5 things to do this weekend (June 30-July 2)
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Try local eats, bring your dog to a baseball game, or celebrate Independence Day at a historic Minnesota location at events this weekend.
Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com.
Taste of Minnesota
- Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis
- July 2 and July 3
- Free entry, register here
This highly anticipated festival is a celebration of Minnesota culture and cuisine, from the classic dishes that have become our signature to the bold and innovative flavors that are putting MN on the map as a foodie destination. The event also offers live music, an art market, and more!
Dog Day at CHS Field
- CHS Field, St. Paul
- July 2
- Tickets on sale here. Use password DogDays2023.
Bring your pup to the ballpark for the game! Use the dog park outside or bring your dog inside to catch the game.
Grand Carnivale
- Valley Fair, Shakopee
- June 24 through July 9
- Daily admission starting at $34.99
Grand Carnivale is an international festival with fun for everyone! This international event includes a nighttime Spectacle of Color Parade featuring floats, interactive street performers, and music. As the parade concludes, the King and Queen of the event kick off a high-energy block party.
Comedy Night at the Caves
- Wabasha Street Caves, St. Paul
- June 30
- $10 cover charge
Head to this 1930s nightclub fort a night of laughs. This event has a two drink minimum.
Independence Day at Fort Snelling
- Historic Fort Snelling, St. Paul
- July 1
- $12 per adult
Experience an Independence Day from the late 1890s at Fort Snelling. The festivities include a military parade, historical military music from the Historic Fort Snelling Fifes and Drums, and cannon salutes.