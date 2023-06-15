Fourth of July fireworks shows in Minnesota: 2023 list

Summer is in full swing and several Minnesota cities are hosting fireworks displays to celebrate the Fourth of July.

Below is a list of the largest Fourth of July celebrations across the state of Minnesota:

Albert Lea: The fireworks will begin at dusk on July 4 on Fountain Lake.

Apple Valley: The Freedom Days fireworks display will take place July 4 at 10 p.m. at Johnny Cake Ridge Park East.

Austin: Fireworks will launch at dusk on July 4 in Bandshell Community Park. This event also offers live music, a beer garden, food trucks, and more.

Baudette: This town will host a fireworks display over Baudette Bay at Willie Walleye Park at 10:15 p.m. on July 4.

Bemidji: The Bemidji Jaycees Red, White & Boom Firework Spectacular begins on Lake Bemidji on July 4 at dusk.

Bloomington: Bloomington's Summer Fete begins on July 3 at 5 p.m. and culminates in a firework show at 10:30 p.m.

Cannon Falls: Fireworks launch at dusk on July 4. This celebration also features a midway and demolition derby.

Chanhassen: Fireworks will be on display July 4 at 10 p.m. but the festivities will occur July 2-4 in downtown Chanhassen.

Coon Rapids: Fireworks launch on July 4 at 10 p.m. on the grounds of the Coon Rapids Ice Center. Three days of free events precede the finale fireworks show.

Crosby: See the fireworks over Serpent Lake on July 4 at dusk.

Crosslake: See the fireworks on the shores of Cross Lake or on the water on July 1 at 10:10 p.m. The show is choreographed to music from Skeeter 101.5 FM.

Delano: Grab a spot near Central Park for the fireworks at 10:30 p.m. on July 4. This celebration also offers fair foods, games, rides, a parade, and more.

Duluth: This festival kicks off at 4 p.m. on July 4 with live music and culminates in a firework show at 10:10 p.m.

Eagan: See this firework display on July 4 at 10 p.m.

East Grand Forks: Start your day on July 4 with a parade and catch the fireworks display over the Red River at dusk.

Excelsior: The Excelsior-Lake Minnetonka Chamber of Commerce hosts the only public 4th of July fireworks event on Lake Minnetonka. The day kicks off with a run and ends with fireworks on the lake at dusk.

Ely: A true small-town parade starts the day at 1 p.m. After sunset, join the town at 10 p.m. in celebrating July 4th with festive fireworks over Miners Lake.

Eveleth: Celebrate the holiday a day early with the "Thunder Over Eveleth" fireworks display on July 3 at 10:15 p.m.

Forest Lake: Fireworks will be on display July 4 at 10 p.m. Head to Lakeside Memorial Park for games, rides, and food before the show.

Grand Marais: Celebrate the holiday with a fireworks display over Grand Marais Harbor on July 4 at 10 p.m.

Grand Rapids: Bring your own blanket and chairs on July 1 for this fireworks show at dusk.

Ham Lake: Another early fireworks display can be found in Ham Lake Lions Park on July 1 at 10 p.m.

Harmony: This day-long July 4 celebration ends with a fireworks display at dusk in North Lake Park.

Lakeville: Enjoy this year's fireworks display at dusk on July 4.

Mankato: Gates to Riverfront Park open at 6 p.m. on July 4 ahead of the fireworks display at 10 p.m.

McGregor: This display is coordinated to music from KKIN 94.3 FM and is set to begin July 4 at dusk.

Nisswa: The Freedom Days festival starts at 2 p.m. on July 3 and winds down with fireworks at dusk.

Orr: Head to Orr Bay on Pelican Lake on July 3 for a fireworks show at dusk.

Owatonna: The annual Patriot Skies display will be held July 4 at 10 p.m. at the Steele County Fairgrounds.

Park Rapids: This firework display lights up the sky at dusk on July 4.

Pequot Lakes: The Stars and Stripes Days fireworks display will be held July 3 at dusk at Pequot Lakes High School practice field.

Prinsburg: This early celebration takes place on July 1 and includes a bean bag tournament, a community dinner and a pedal tractor pull. The firework finale begins at dusk.

St. Cloud: The St. Cloud Area Fireworks will be one of the largest pyrotechnics displays in central Minnesota on July 4 at 10 p.m.

St. Louis Park: Head to Aquila Park for concessions, vendors and live entertainment from DJ Bob. Fireworks begin promptly at 10 p.m. on July 4.

St. Paul: The St. Paul Saints take on the Omaha Stormchasers with fireworks after their July 1 game.

Shakopee: Spend July 4 at Valleyfair and end your day of fun with fireworks beginning at 9:45 p.m.

Stillwater: The City of Stillwater puts on a huge fireworks display over the St. Croix River on July 4 at dusk. Catch the show from anywhere downtown with live music at two parks in town.

Tofte: Celebrate Independence Day at Tofte Park with live music, kid's games, food vendors, and fireworks at dusk on July 4.

Warroad: Celebrate July 4 with food trucks, lumberjack shows, games and local beers. End the night with fireworks at dusk.

White Bear Lake: Head to West Park and Memorial Beach for concessions, live music, and more on July 4. Fireworks will be on display at dusk.

Willmar Lakes Area: Grab a spot at Saulsbury Beach to view the annual fireworks display above Green Lake at dusk on July 4.