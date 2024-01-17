Expand / Collapse search

What to do in Minnesota: 5 things to do this weekend (Jan. 19-21)

By
Published 
FOX 9
(Ron Woods Photography / Supplied)

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The World Snow Sculpting Championship returns to Minnesota this weekend along with several other winter events that are worth braving the cold for!

Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com.

World Snow Sculpting Championship:

  • Lowell Park, Stillwater
  • Jan. 17-21
  • Free admission

The third annual World Snow Sculpting Competition returns to downtown Stillwater. Sculpting begins on Jan. 17 with a block party and awards ceremony on Jan. 20. Full list of events here.

Twin Cities Record Show:

Head to this event for tables packed with record albums, 45 RPM records and music memorabilia. Admission and parking are free, and Minneapolis Cider Company has a selection of made-to-order crepes to fuel you up for all-day record digging.

Minneapolis Vintage Market:

Quincy Market will host one of Minneapolis Vintage Market's largest events of the year.

Renaissance Faire Market:

Join over 20 vendors for an amazing fantasy-themed market complete with jewelry, clothing, art prints, dice, books, and more.

1-Year Anniversary Celebration:

  • Little Village Pub, White Bear Lake
  • Jan. 20
  • Free admission

Celebrate a local business and its first anniversary. Sample food and drink specials, catch live music performances and enter to win a variety of prizes at this local event.