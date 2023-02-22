What to do in Minnesota: 5 things to do this weekend (Feb. 24-26)

Expand / Collapse search
Blizzard Warning
from WED 3:00 PM CST until THU 12:00 PM CST, Grant County, West Otter Tail County, Wilkin County
13
Blizzard Warning
from WED 5:02 AM CST until THU 12:00 PM CST, Cottonwood County, Jackson County, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Murray County, Nobles County, Pipestone County, Rock County
Blizzard Warning
from WED 6:00 PM CST until THU 12:00 PM CST, Clay County, Norman County
Blizzard Warning
from WED 9:00 AM CST until THU 12:00 PM CST, Brown County, Douglas County, Kandiyohi County, Lac Qui Parle County, Meeker County, Pope County, Redwood County, Renville County, Stearns County, Stevens County, Swift County, Watonwan County, Yellow Medicine County
Blizzard Warning
from WED 12:00 PM CST until THU 12:00 PM CST, Blue Earth County, Faribault County, Freeborn County, Le Sueur County, Martin County, McLeod County, Nicollet County, Rice County, Scott County, Sibley County, Steele County, Waseca County, Wright County
Blizzard Warning
until THU 12:00 PM CST, Big Stone County, Traverse County
Wind Chill Warning
until THU 12:00 PM CST, Kittson County, West Marshall County, West Polk County
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 3:00 PM CST until THU 12:00 PM CST, East Otter Tail County, Wadena County
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 6:00 PM CST until THU 6:00 PM CST, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Crow Wing County, Pine County, South Aitkin County, South Cass County, Burnett County, Douglas County, Washburn County
Winter Storm Warning
until WED 9:00 AM CST, Brown County, Kandiyohi County, Lac Qui Parle County, Meeker County, Pope County, Redwood County, Renville County, Stearns County, Stevens County, Swift County, Watonwan County, Yellow Medicine County
Winter Storm Warning
until WED 12:00 PM CST, Blue Earth County, Le Sueur County, McLeod County, Nicollet County, Rice County, Scott County, Sibley County, Steele County, Waseca County, Wright County
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 6:00 PM CST until THU 12:00 PM CST, Benton County, Chisago County, Isanti County, Kanabec County, Mille Lacs County, Morrison County, Todd County, Barron County, Polk County
Winter Storm Warning
until THU 12:00 PM CST, Anoka County, Dakota County, Dodge County, Fillmore County, Goodhue County, Hennepin County, Houston County, Mower County, Olmsted County, Ramsey County, Sherburne County, Wabasha County, Washington County, Winona County, Chippewa County, Dunn County, Eau Claire County, Buffalo County, Pepin County, Pierce County

What to do in Minnesota: 5 things to do this weekend (Feb. 24-26)

By
Published 
Things To Do
FOX 9
article

Canterbury Park will host corgi and wiener dog racing this weekend. (FOX 9)

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - After a significant winter storm this week, everyone deserves a great weekend activity! Find themed bars, dog racing, and bobsleds in this weekend's event roundup.

Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com.

Horse Skijoring and Dog Races:

Head to Canterbury Park for Skijoring, a winter sport that involves a horse and a rider in a stock saddle. They run pulling a skier through a demanding course complete with gates and jumps as they compete against the clock and another team to qualify for the finals. More than 100 teams, with competitors from around the country, have registered for this event.

Corgi and wiener dog racing will also take place at this winter event.

Winter Beer Dabbler:

Beer Dabbler began hosting beer festivals in Minnesota in 2008 and has been connecting consumers with craft beer brands ever since. Come and sample great beer from breweries all over the United States, an amazing selection of cider and wine from renowned producers, and the tastiest seltzers on the market. You can also enjoy music, food trucks and more.

Colors of Kindness Creations:

Create colorful crafts and learn about kindness at this family-friendly event at the Mall.

Social-Ice:

  • Peace Plaza, Rochester
  • February 24 and February 25
  • Free admission

Downtown Rochester transforms into an icy oasis with themed bars — each with its own signature drink. See full-scale ice sculptures illuminated with vibrant hues light up the winter-drab night and dance with nightly live DJ entertainment. 

Bottles and Bobsleds:

Take a sleigh ride through the pines at a local winery this Saturday.

Tickets include a ride plus one glass of wine for riders over the age of 21. In order to ensure you get a ride, pre-purchasing a reservation is strongly recommended.