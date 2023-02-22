What to do in Minnesota: 5 things to do this weekend (Feb. 24-26)

article

After a significant winter storm this week, everyone deserves a great weekend activity! Find themed bars, dog racing, and bobsleds in this weekend's event roundup.

Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com.

Horse Skijoring and Dog Races:

Canterbury Park, Shakopee

February 25 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tickets start at $12

Head to Canterbury Park for Skijoring, a winter sport that involves a horse and a rider in a stock saddle. They run pulling a skier through a demanding course complete with gates and jumps as they compete against the clock and another team to qualify for the finals. More than 100 teams, with competitors from around the country, have registered for this event.

Corgi and wiener dog racing will also take place at this winter event.

Winter Beer Dabbler:

Minnesota State Fairgrounds, St. Paul

February 25 from 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Tickets start at $55

Beer Dabbler began hosting beer festivals in Minnesota in 2008 and has been connecting consumers with craft beer brands ever since. Come and sample great beer from breweries all over the United States, an amazing selection of cider and wine from renowned producers, and the tastiest seltzers on the market. You can also enjoy music, food trucks and more.

Colors of Kindness Creations:

Crayola Experience, Mall of America

February 21 through February 28

Tickets start at $25.99

Create colorful crafts and learn about kindness at this family-friendly event at the Mall.

Social-Ice:

Peace Plaza, Rochester

February 24 and February 25

Free admission

Downtown Rochester transforms into an icy oasis with themed bars — each with its own signature drink. See full-scale ice sculptures illuminated with vibrant hues light up the winter-drab night and dance with nightly live DJ entertainment.

Bottles and Bobsleds:

Red Pine Winery, Cambridge

February 25 from noon to 4:30 p.m.

Tickets start at $13

Take a sleigh ride through the pines at a local winery this Saturday.

Tickets include a ride plus one glass of wine for riders over the age of 21. In order to ensure you get a ride, pre-purchasing a reservation is strongly recommended.