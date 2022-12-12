What to do in Minnesota: 5 things to do this weekend (Dec. 16-18)

article

Even with the cold weather, there are plenty of events in Minnesota to keep busy.

Miracle at the Met:

Radisson Blu Mall of America

December 16 from 5:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

$60 pre-sale admission, $80 Door

Relive one of the greatest NFL plays in history with players from the Minnesota Vikings! For the first time since the event, key members of the team will gather to meet fans and talk about the magic of the Miracle at the Met. Ahmad Rashad, Tommy Kramer, Bud Grant, and more players will be at this event.

Furry Friends Weekend:

Lowell Park, Stillwater

December 17

Free admission

A festive pet parade takes over downtown Stillwater at noon this Saturday. Pets with the best outfit can enter the costume contest. A petting zoo will also be available from noon to 2 p.m. After the parade, the Grinch will be available for photos and Santa will visit Kari’s Create and Paint Studio from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Chestnut Street.

Santa, Crafts, and Lights:

921 Shakopee Ave. E, Shakopee

December 16 through December 24

Free admission

Walk a path of gorgeous lights, make a Christmas craft, and visit with Santa! Enjoy some cookies, hot chocolate, coffee during your winter walk-through.

Christmas Alpaca Open House:

Whispering Oaks Alpacas, Prior Lake

December 17

Free admission

Visit the Whispering Oaks farm and walk an alpaca for $10 if the weather allows. Shop for Christmas gifts including fresh baked goodies and homemade dog treats.

Christmas with Krampus:

Costumes Plus, Maplewood

December 17

Free admission

After a two-year hiatus, Krampus is coming back to Costumes Plus. Bring a camera and get your picture taken with Krampus! All are welcome, including pets!