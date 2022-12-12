Expand / Collapse search
Ice Storm Warning
from MON 6:00 PM CST until TUE 12:00 PM CST, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Murray County, Nobles County, Pipestone County, Rock County
9
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 6:00 PM CST until THU 6:00 PM CST, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, Southern Cook/North Shore County, Southern Lake/North Shore
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 12:00 AM CST until WED 12:00 AM CST, Lac Qui Parle County, Redwood County, Renville County, Stevens County, Swift County, Yellow Medicine County
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 6:00 AM CST until WED 6:00 AM CST, Douglas County, Kandiyohi County, Pope County, Stearns County, Todd County
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 12:00 PM CST until WED 6:00 PM CST, Crow Wing County, North Cass County, Northern Aitkin County, Pine County, South Aitkin County, South Cass County, South Itasca County
Winter Storm Warning
from MON 9:00 PM CST until WED 12:00 PM CST, Clay County, Norman County, West Marshall County, West Polk County, Wilkin County
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 6:00 PM CST until WED 6:00 PM CST, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Central St. Louis County, Douglas County
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 12:00 AM CST until THU 6:00 AM CST, Big Stone County, Traverse County
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 12:00 PM CST until WED 12:00 PM CST, Benton County, East Becker County, East Otter Tail County, Grant County, Hubbard County, Kanabec County, Mille Lacs County, Morrison County, Wadena County, West Becker County, West Otter Tail County

What to do in Minnesota: 5 things to do this weekend (Dec. 16-18)

By Adelaide Van Pelt
Published 
Things To Do
FOX 9
article

FILE PHOTO: Alpacas. (Photograph by Andrew Lichtenstein/Corbis via Getty Images)

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Even with the cold weather, there are plenty of events in Minnesota to keep busy.

Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com.

Miracle at the Met:

Relive one of the greatest NFL plays in history with players from the Minnesota Vikings! For the first time since the event, key members of the team will gather to meet fans and talk about the magic of the Miracle at the Met. Ahmad Rashad, Tommy Kramer, Bud Grant, and more players will be at this event.

Furry Friends Weekend:

  • Lowell Park, Stillwater
  • December 17
  • Free admission

A festive pet parade takes over downtown Stillwater at noon this Saturday. Pets with the best outfit can enter the costume contest. A petting zoo will also be available from noon to 2 p.m. After the parade, the Grinch will be available for photos and Santa will visit Kari’s Create and Paint Studio from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Chestnut Street.

Santa, Crafts, and Lights:

  • 921 Shakopee Ave. E, Shakopee
  • December 16 through December 24
  • Free admission

Walk a path of gorgeous lights, make a Christmas craft, and visit with Santa! Enjoy some cookies, hot chocolate, coffee during your winter walk-through.

Christmas Alpaca Open House:

  • Whispering Oaks Alpacas, Prior Lake
  • December 17
  • Free admission

Visit the Whispering Oaks farm and walk an alpaca for $10 if the weather allows. Shop for Christmas gifts including fresh baked goodies and homemade dog treats.

Christmas with Krampus:

  • Costumes Plus, Maplewood
  • December 17
  • Free admission

After a two-year hiatus, Krampus is coming back to Costumes Plus. Bring a camera and get your picture taken with Krampus! All are welcome, including pets!