What to do in Minnesota: 5 things to do this weekend (August 4-6)

article

Enjoy art, catch a performance, or head to a county fair for the demolition derby this weekend in events around the Twin Cities.

Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com.

Powderhorn Art Festival:

3400 15th Ave. S, Minneapolis

Aug. 5-6

Free admission

Head to this festival to shop with over 150 artists, check out the immersive art installations, and taste sweet and savory delights from over a dozen food vendors.

Washington County Fair:

Washington County Fairgrounds, Lake Elmo

Aug. 2-6

$10 daily admission

The Washington County Fair returns for its 152nd year. Head to the midway for games and rides or check out the grandstand for motorsports including tractor pulls, demolition derbies, and more. The fair also includes agriculture displays, craft displays, a talent show, and more.

Minnesota Fringe Festival:

Various locations

Aug. 3-13

Each attendee needs a $5 festival button plus admission to each show

As the largest performing arts festival in the Midwest, the Minnesota Fringe Festival includes hundreds of performances by over 1,000 artists. Fringe is overseen by a 10-person board of directors and is operated by a small year-round staff supplemented by nearly 100 seasonal hires and over 300 volunteers. Fringe buttons are $5 and everyone needs one to attend the festival. Rather than paper tickets, the festival has reusable tokens at each venue. Tickets are available online until 11:59 p.m. the day before the show. Box office locations are also near the entrance of all 11 venues in the festival. All box offices are cashless.

Uptown Art Fair:

Various locations, Uptown Minneapolis

Aug. 4-6

Free admission

The Uptown Art Fair began in 1964 as a way to increase awareness of the arts and although the event has grown and changed over the years, the core mission remains the same. Check out the art fair marketplace, the youth art fair, one of the beverage gardens, or grab a bite from one of the many food vendors participating in this year's event. This year's fair also includes a Cannabar full of THC and CBD-infused products right in time for Minnesota’s legalization of cannabis.

Summer Lawn Party:

American Swedish Institute

Aug. 4

$20 per person

Join ASI for an evening of fun and sun on their lawn. This event includes food, games, and dancing. Enjoy a taste of Midsommar staples with family-friendly options, specialty cocktails, coffee, and dessert.Kids get a free scoop of vanilla, chocolate, or strawberry ice cream.