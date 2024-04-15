Expand / Collapse search

What to do in Minnesota: 5 things to do this weekend (April 19-21)

By
Published  April 15, 2024 11:30am CDT
Things To Do
FOX 9

Minnesota Card Show to bring out collectors

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Taste wines from across the globe, decorate sugar cookies to celebrate a Taylor Swift album release, or add to your card collection at Minnesota events this weekend.

Minnesota Card Show: 

  • RiverCentre, St. Paul
  • April 18-21
  • General admission: $15 per day

Head to one of the largest card shows in the Midwest. This is year two for the show and after the success of last year, they’re going big. They’ve moved into the St. Paul RiverCentre and will have more than 450 tables spread out over 100,000 square feet. The show will bring out collectors, dealers and enthusiasts looking to buy, sell and trade. The event runs April 18 (VIP night) through April 21.

Uncorked: 

Enjoy over 100 wines from all over the world as well as some alternative beverage options like seltzers and canned cocktails. The event also includes full after-hours access to the museum, local food trucks, a DJ and more!

2024 Food Truck Kickoff: 

  • Gustavus Adolphus Lutheran Church, St. Paul
  • April 21 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Free admission

Come enjoy snacks and sweet treats from all of your favorite local food trucks, including the Eggroll Queen, Cheese Curd Tacos, State Fair Cookie Co. and more.

Spring Stillwater Farmers Market: 

  • Lift Bridge Brewing, Stillwater
  • April 20
  • Free admission

Head to the last indoor market of the season. Indulge in farm-fresh produce, artisanal crafts, homemade treats, and unique goods from local producers. 

Taylor Swift Sugar Cookie Decorating: 

This one-and-a-half-hour class will cover the basics of sugar cookies and is beginner-friendly. Practice piping with Royal Icing and cover the general concepts around dough and icing in this Taylor Swift-themed class.