What to do in Minnesota: 5 things to do this weekend (April 12-14)

Head to the Minnesota Craft Beer Festival, a reptile show or a vintage market at events this weekend.

Minnesota Craft Beer Festival 2024:

Minneapolis Convention Center

April 13, 1 p.m.-5 p.m.

Tickets start at $49.99

The Minnesota Craft Beer Festival will be in Minneapolis this weekend. Over 100 breweries from Minnesota and across the country will feature more than 400 beers. Each brewery will bring limited-release or taproom-only beer for a unique tasting experience. Tickets get you unlimited pours. You can purchase an early access ticket to start tasting early. The festival will also feature live music.

Minnesota Reptile Show:

2020 American Blvd. E, Bloomington

April 14, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Tickets : Kids four years or younger get free admission, admission for kids 5 to 10 years old is $5, and adult admission is $12

Hosted by Cold Blooded Expos, reptile lovers have the opportunity to talk with reptile breeders and see a wide variety of reptiles, amphibians, feeders and invertebrates. Vendors will be at the event making supplies like cages, tanks, bedding and toys available for purchase.

Minneapolis Vintage Market:

Machine Shop, 300 2nd Street Southeast, Minneapolis

April 14, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Early bird admission tickets are $10 (11 a.m.-noon), general admission (noon) is free

The Minneapolis Vintage Market will be at the Machine Shop in Minneapolis this weekend. The market will span two floors, and will feature vintage clothing, accessories and home goods. A food truck, coffee and the Machine Shop bar will be available at the market. Everyone who wishes to attend must reserve a free shopping pass.

Spring into Love Pet Adoption Event:

Mall of America

April 14, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Free admission

Ruff Start Rescue will be at the Mall of America hosting an adoption event. Adoptable dogs, cats and other pets will be at the mall. You can also learn how to get involved with the rescue. The rescue will also be hosting a supply drive. You can bring any new or gently used pet supplies to support their animal rescue.

2024 Spring Festival, An Arts & Crafts Affair:

Canterbury Park, Shakopee

April 12-14. Friday 11 a.m.-8 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Sunday 10 a.m.-4 a.m.

Adult tickets are $10, seniors $9 and children under 10 are free

The 2024 Spring Festival will feature 400 artists and crafters from across the nation selling their products. There will be food and drinks for shoppers to enjoy as well.