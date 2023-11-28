What to do in Minnesota: 4 things to do this weekend (Dec. 1-3)
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Head to these events to kick off the holiday season.
Christmas in Germany:
- Germanic-American Institute, St. Paul
- Dec. 2-3
- Free admission
Stop by this event to celebrate Christmas the German way. Toast the season with a beer or warm up with some hot mulled wine, snack on a bratwurst or a pretzel, and finish your day with coffee and a slice of German cake. The Haus will be decorated and there will be music and festive goods for sale. Food and drink will be outdoors in a large heated tent.
Holidays on the Hill:
- James J. Hill House, St. Paul
- Dec. 1
- Tickets starting at $20
Head to the Gilded Age mansion of railroad titan James J. Hill to experience Christmas in 1910. Admission includes self-guided access to holiday-themed exhibits and a 60-minute guided tour highlighting holiday stories and memories from both the Hill family and their staff.
Santa's Sweet Celebration:
- Woodbury Lakes, Woodbury
- Dec. 2
- Free admission
Visits with Santa, live reindeer, character meet & greets, holiday craft projects, carolers, trackless train rides and more. Help spread the joy this season by bringing a new, unwrapped toy to donate to Toys for Tots.
Small Business Holiday Passport Event:
- Various locations, Hugo
- Nov. 30-Dec. 3
- Free admission
Knock out some holiday shopping at this event in Hugo's small businesses. Travel to the local businesses listed, get a stamp, collect all stamps and receive a free canvas bag. Participants will also be entered into a drawing for a gift basket valued at over $300.