What to do in Minnesota: 4 things to do this weekend (April 5-7)

Spring has sprung and there are plenty of events throughout the Twin Cities this weekend.

Minneapolis Convention Center, Minneapolis

March 30-April 7

$13.00 online or $17.00 on-site

Head to this event for your chance to compare hundreds of vehicles from both domestic and imported brands.

Mall of America, Bloomington

April 1-7

Free admission

Mall of America will showcase live music in their main rotunda. Solo acts, school groups, and more will perform.

Pizza in the Park:

Lebanon Hills Regional Park, Eagan

April 7

Free admission

The Brick Oven Bus will be parked and serving made-to-order pizza from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Minnesota Awesome Spring Clearance:

5250 W 73rd St. Edina

April 5-7

Free admission

This will be Minnesota Awesome's largest clearance sale of all time! Head to this event for low prices on thousands of tees, sweatshirts, and accessories.