What to do in Minnesota: 4 things to do this weekend (April 5-7)

Published  April 1, 2024 1:44pm CDT
Twin Cities Auto Show returns for 51st year

The Twin Cities Auto Show is underway at the Minneapolis Convention Center. There are roughly 400 cars to check out. Most of the cars are brand new and the prices range from $18,000 for the Mitsubishi Mirage to $325,000 for a Maserati in the color Digital Mint. There’s also an entire section of famous crime-fighting cars from movies and TV shows. The Twin Cities Auto Show runs through April 7, 2024.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Spring has sprung and there are plenty of events throughout the Twin Cities this weekend.

Twin Cities Auto Show:

  • Minneapolis Convention Center, Minneapolis
  • March 30-April 7
  • $13.00 online or $17.00 on-site

Head to this event for your chance to compare hundreds of vehicles from both domestic and imported brands. 

Spring Music Festival:

  • Mall of America, Bloomington
  • April 1-7
  • Free admission

Mall of America will showcase live music in their main rotunda. Solo acts, school groups, and more will perform.

Pizza in the Park:

  • Lebanon Hills Regional Park, Eagan
  • April 7
  • Free admission

The Brick Oven Bus will be parked and serving made-to-order pizza from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Minnesota Awesome Spring Clearance:

  • 5250 W 73rd St. Edina
  • April 5-7
  • Free admission

This will be Minnesota Awesome's largest clearance sale of all time! Head to this event for low prices on thousands of tees, sweatshirts, and accessories.