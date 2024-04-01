What to do in Minnesota: 4 things to do this weekend (April 5-7)
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Spring has sprung and there are plenty of events throughout the Twin Cities this weekend.
Twin Cities Auto Show:
- Minneapolis Convention Center, Minneapolis
- March 30-April 7
- $13.00 online or $17.00 on-site
Head to this event for your chance to compare hundreds of vehicles from both domestic and imported brands.
Spring Music Festival:
- Mall of America, Bloomington
- April 1-7
- Free admission
Mall of America will showcase live music in their main rotunda. Solo acts, school groups, and more will perform.
Pizza in the Park:
- Lebanon Hills Regional Park, Eagan
- April 7
- Free admission
The Brick Oven Bus will be parked and serving made-to-order pizza from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Minnesota Awesome Spring Clearance:
- 5250 W 73rd St. Edina
- April 5-7
- Free admission
This will be Minnesota Awesome's largest clearance sale of all time! Head to this event for low prices on thousands of tees, sweatshirts, and accessories.