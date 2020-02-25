What to bring when applying for REAL ID

article

The REAL ID deadline is just months away and less than 13 percent of Minnesotans are REAL ID compliant, according to the Department of Public Safety. The process to apply can be confusing as several different documents are needed for the application process.

Tuesday night, DPS hosted an informational event at the St. Cloud Library to help Minnesotans get on the right track. At the event, Minnesotans were able to start the pre-registering process and check if their required documents in order.

“We just want to make sure ABC, one, two, three, you know everything is good to go,” said Patty Castor, who came to the event.

People can sometimes run into roadblocks if they don’t bring all of the necessary documentation.

“If you have questions or don’t know what to bring sometimes bringing the whole kitchen sink is better than not bringing enough,” said Jason Lacina, a worker from Driver Vehicle Services.

When applying, you must bring the following:

one document that proves your identity, date of birth and legal presence in the United States

one document proving a social security number

two different documents proving current residency in Minnesota

However the documents you bring must be on the list of accepted documentation. For a full list of accepted documents, click here.

“Typically the average amount of times we believe we see somebody in to apply for a REAL ID is two, typically, three times before they come with everything,” said Lacina.

To prevent repeat visits, DPS staff is encouraging Minnesotans to check they have everything they need before making the trek to a DVS office.

Starting October 1, all U.S. residents must have a REAL ID compliant driver’s license or a passport to get through airport security.

