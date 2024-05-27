What to do in Minnesota: 5 things to this weekend (May 31-June 2)

Enjoy the beginning of summer with a number of events in the Twin Cities, including Grand Old Day, a food truck festival, and viewing art at a hidden gem in St. Paul.

Grand Avenue, St. Paul

June 2, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

Free to attend, $10 for Beer Garden and 21+ Stage wristband, VIP packages available

Held on the first Sunday of every June, and the largest one-day festival in the upper Midwest, Grand Old Day on Grand Avenue will return this weekend. Enjoy a parade, over 150 food vendors, an art and entertainment district, live music from local bands and tons of family fun.

The Landing, Shakopee

May 31 at 4 p.m.-June 1 at 8 p.m.

Free to attend

Head to Shakopee for their Food Truck Festival this weekend. The festival will take place at The Landing - MN River Heritage Park. Try all kinds of cuisine with over 20 food trucks at the festival . There will also be live entertainment, shopping and beer.

Union Depot, St. Paul

June 1-2, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Free to attend

Want to learn about trains and transportation? Head to Union Depot. Train Days at Union Depot will have locomotive tours, large model train and photography exhibits, and more train and transportation fun. There will also be food trucks, a DJ, a bounce house, crafts, and oversized games.

LTD Brewing, Hopkins

June 1, 2-10 p.m.

Free to attend

LTD Brewing is celebrating 10 years on Saturday. The street and parking lot around the brewery will be closed off to make way for a large mainstage for live music all day. Enjoy craft beer, hard cider, wine, and food trucks.

Live music all day includes several local bands. Partygoers can also enjoy games like corn hole, beer pong, ladder golf, and much more. Wristbands will be handed out to people who are drinking beer. You can get your wristband at the entrance on 8th Avenue and Mainstreet.

Swede Hollow Park, 688 Minnehaha Avenue East, St. Paul

June 1, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Free to attend

Swede Hollow Park is a hidden gem in St. Paul, and hard to find. Park your car at Saint Paul Brewing and see the city's history by viewing the ruins on the way to Swede Hollow Park. Enjoy the beauty of the city, local artists, food and shopping with small local businesses.