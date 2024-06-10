What to do in Minnesota: 5 things to do this weekend (June 14-16)

article

There are plenty of ways to celebrate Father's Day this weekend, including the Stone Arch Bridge Festival, Arcade Day at Boom Island Brewing and the Father's Day Food Truck Festival.

West River Parkway, Minneapolis

June 15-16

Free to attend

Enjoy food, art, music and much more at the Stone Arch Bridge Festival this weekend. The festival will feature over 200 artists, and will have a car show, a vintage market, and music. For those looking to enjoy some food are in luck, as the festival features a number of culinary artists. A family activities area will also be at the festival.

5959 Baker Road, Minnetonka

June 14, 12 p.m.-11 p.m.

Free to attend

Boom Island Brewing will transform into an arcade Friday. Enjoy free arcade games from Midwest Custom Arcades, happy hour deals on beer and food, and prize giveaways for a full day of fun.

Canterbury Park, Shakopee

June 16, 1 p.m.

Tickets: $5-$70

Celebrate dad with live races and a variety of food at Canterbury Park on Sunday. There will be over 10 food trucks to try, along with some family fun. A variety of tickets are available for purchase for a unique experience.

Downtown Hopkins

June 15, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

Free to attend

Celebrate Pride Month in Hopkins with their second annual Pride Festival Saturday. The event will include live music, DJ sets, dancing, food trucks and local beer from LTD Brewing. There will also be drag shows, local art and much more.

Pryes Brewing Company, Minneapolis

June 14-15

$12 wristbands for people 18 and over, people 17 and under free with a paid adult

Pryes Brewing Company is holding their seventh annual block party this weekend. Enjoy an outdoor festival stage with a variety of live music, craft beer and food. Purchased wristbands will give you entry for both days of the party.