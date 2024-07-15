What to do in Minnesota: 5 things to do this weekend (July 19-21)

article

Get out and enjoy the summer weather with a fun-filled weekend ahead in the Twin Cities. Enjoy Lumberjack Days in Stillwater, an art fair with a view of Minnehaha Falls, or the Hopkins Raspberry Festival.

Lowell Park, Stillwater

July 19-21

Free admission, VIP options are available

Head over to downtown Stillwater for their annual Lumberjack Days this weekend. The event will feature live music, a parade, BMX stunt shows, and you can even meet Paul Bunyan. Lumberjack Days will also feature local food and drink vendors, with VIP tastings available for purchase. For those looking to get active, there will be a 5K, 10K and a pickleball tournament.

Minnehaha Falls, Minneapolis

July 19, 3-8 p.m., July 20, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

Free admission

The Minnehaha Falls Art Fair will feature local artists and vintage items for sale. There will also be several food trucks, and an on-site restaurant to enjoy. Live entertainment and activities for the kids will fill the fair as well. Plan a free ride using Metro Transit's light rail or bus line. Free passes are on the fair's website here.

Mainstreet and Central Park in Hopkins

July 17-21

Free admission

Enjoy the multiple-day Raspberry Festival in Hopkins this week and into the weekend. There will be multiple events during the festival, including the Raspberry Jam in Central Park on Saturday, which includes music, games, crafts, food trucks and much more. Earlier on Saturday there will be a Marketplace Fair that will feature local businesses, artists, food and beverages.

Downtown Hastings

July 19-21

Admission: $20-$25; kids 15 and under are free

Head to downtown Hastings for a big block party. Rivertown Days will have several stages of live music, carnival rides and free family events around town. You will need to purchase a ticket to get to the carnival rides and live music. There will also be an arts and crafts fair, plenty of food and beer tents for people of all ages to enjoy.

Bauhaus Brew Labs

July 20, 2-10 p.m.

Free admission

Head to Bauhaus this weekend for some beer and dancing. Disko Fever will feature live disco music and room for dancing. A pop-up vintage market will be featured at the event for those who want to shop while taking a break from dancing.