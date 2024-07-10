What to do in Minnesota: 5 things to do this weekend (July 12-14)

Visit the rodeo, watch fireworks, browse local markets for handcrafted goods, or enjoy delicious eats from food trucks at events in Minnesota this weekend.

St. Paul Food Truck Festival

Union Depot, St. Paul

July 13-14

Free admission

This two-day event at the Union Depot in St. Paul features more than 50 food trucks, live music, and beer. Other activities include life-size Jenga, clothing trucks, vintage records trucks, a mechanical bull, and so much more. To learn more, click here.

Hamel Rodeo and Bull Ridin’ Bonanza

Corcoran Lions Park, Corcoran

July 11-14

Tickets must be bought online ahead of time.

It’s time to rope and ride. The Hamel Rodeo returns to Corcoran Lion’s Park for four days of fun. The performances will feature bareback riding, saddle bronc riding, tie down roping, steer wrestling, team roping, barrel racing and the Bull Ridin’ Bonanza.

Chaska Fire and Ice Festival

Firemen’s Park, Chaska

July 12-13

Free admission

Chaska’s Park and Recreation Department is throwing a two-day event featuring live music, food and drinks, and activities for the whole family. Didn’t get a chance to see fireworks on the Fourth of July? You’re lucky, as the festival has a fireworks show at 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. To see a full list of events, click here.

Anoka River Fest and Craft Fair

Historic Downtown Anoka

July 13

Free Admission

The Anoka River Fest and Craft Fair is back for one day this weekend. The event in Historic Downtown Anoka brings a combo of music, great food, and hand-crafted goods from more than 150 artists. This year, those who are 21+ can enjoy the Anoka Social District. Patrons can purchase drinks from a licensed business and enjoy them while walking through designated public spaces.

For more information click here.

Wine Meets Art Festival

St. Croix Vineyards, Stillwater

July 13-14

Free admission

Who doesn’t love wine and art? This Stillwater festival is filled with food, wine and arts and crafts. Enjoy a glass of award-winning wine as you peruse the art, listen to live music, or take a free tour of the St. Croix vineyards at noon. To learn more, click here.