What to do in Minnesota: 4 things to do this weekend (Nov. 22-24)

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  November 18, 2024 12:19pm CST
FOX 9
Bentleyville Tour of Lights in Duluth in 2021. (Melissa Turtinen/FOX 9)

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Holiday events are in full swing starting this weekend, with plenty of parades and light shows for the family to enjoy. 

Bentleyville Tour of Lights

  • Bayfront Festival Park, Duluth
  • Nov. 23-Dec. 28
  • Free

America's largest free walk-through light display returns to the shore of Lake Superior in Duluth. Santa and Mrs. Claus return, as well as bonfires for marshmallows, popcorn and hot cocoa. 

Winter Skolstice

  • Vikings Lakes, Eagan
  • Nov. 22-Feb. 23

Join the fun at Viking Lakes, including an ice rink, family friendly food and beverages, bonfires, and more. Here's a calendar of events

Fairmont Glows Parade

  • Downtown Plaza, Fairmont
  • Just after 4 p.m., Nov. 22

Santa and Mrs. Claus will fly directly into the Fairmont Municipal Airport via the North Pole Express. Bring the whole family to witness their arrival and have a chance to meet them.

Holidaze Event and Parade

  • Downtown Willmar
  • Nov. 23

The Holidaze parade will be held on Nov. 23 and is part of various events that include a holiday movie, free hot chocolate and cookies, activities, pictures with Santa and Mrs. Claus, festival of trees, touch a truck and more. 