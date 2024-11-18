What to do in Minnesota: 4 things to do this weekend (Nov. 22-24)
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Holiday events are in full swing starting this weekend, with plenty of parades and light shows for the family to enjoy.
Bentleyville Tour of Lights
- Bayfront Festival Park, Duluth
- Nov. 23-Dec. 28
- Free
America's largest free walk-through light display returns to the shore of Lake Superior in Duluth. Santa and Mrs. Claus return, as well as bonfires for marshmallows, popcorn and hot cocoa.
Winter Skolstice
- Vikings Lakes, Eagan
- Nov. 22-Feb. 23
Join the fun at Viking Lakes, including an ice rink, family friendly food and beverages, bonfires, and more. Here's a calendar of events.
Fairmont Glows Parade
- Downtown Plaza, Fairmont
- Just after 4 p.m., Nov. 22
Santa and Mrs. Claus will fly directly into the Fairmont Municipal Airport via the North Pole Express. Bring the whole family to witness their arrival and have a chance to meet them.
Holidaze Event and Parade
- Downtown Willmar
- Nov. 23
The Holidaze parade will be held on Nov. 23 and is part of various events that include a holiday movie, free hot chocolate and cookies, activities, pictures with Santa and Mrs. Claus, festival of trees, touch a truck and more.