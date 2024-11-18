What to do in Minnesota: 4 things to do this weekend (Nov. 22-24)

article

Holiday events are in full swing starting this weekend, with plenty of parades and light shows for the family to enjoy.

Bentleyville Tour of Lights

Bayfront Festival Park, Duluth

Nov. 23-Dec. 28

Free

America's largest free walk-through light display returns to the shore of Lake Superior in Duluth. Santa and Mrs. Claus return, as well as bonfires for marshmallows, popcorn and hot cocoa.

Winter Skolstice

Vikings Lakes, Eagan

Nov. 22-Feb. 23

Join the fun at Viking Lakes, including an ice rink, family friendly food and beverages, bonfires, and more. Here's a calendar of events.

Fairmont Glows Parade

Downtown Plaza, Fairmont

Just after 4 p.m., Nov. 22

Santa and Mrs. Claus will fly directly into the Fairmont Municipal Airport via the North Pole Express. Bring the whole family to witness their arrival and have a chance to meet them.

Holidaze Event and Parade

Downtown Willmar

Nov. 23

The Holidaze parade will be held on Nov. 23 and is part of various events that include a holiday movie, free hot chocolate and cookies, activities, pictures with Santa and Mrs. Claus, festival of trees, touch a truck and more.