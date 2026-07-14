West Nile virus detected in Wisconsin mosquitoes: What you need to know

The Brief Wisconsin has confirmed cases of the West Nile virus in mosquitoes and a wild bird for the first time this year. No human cases have yet been reported in 2026. In June, health officials announced that mosquitoes carrying West Nile virus have been found in three Minnesota counties, prompting health officials to urge residents to take extra precautions.



Wisconsin health officials are urging people to take precautions after mosquitoes and a wild bird tested positive for West Nile virus — the first confirmed cases of 2026.

Mosquitoes test positive for West Nile virus in Wisconsin

What we know:

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services confirmed that mosquitoes from Milwaukee County and a wild bird from Bayfield County tested positive for West Nile virus.

No human cases have been reported so far in 2026, but officials say the presence of the virus in mosquitoes means people and animals could be at risk.

Dig deeper:

West Nile virus is spread by the bite of an infected mosquito, which gets the virus from feeding on infected birds.

The virus is not spread directly from person to person, animal to animal, or animal to person, the department says.

Why you should care:

Most people who get West Nile virus do not show symptoms, but some may develop fever, chills, headache, muscle aches, rash and fatigue.

However, older adults and people with weakened immune systems are at higher risk for severe illness.

Officials in Wisconsin have tracked West Nile virus since 2001. On average, the department says that 19 cases of West Nile virus illness are reported among Wisconsin residents each year.

Local perspective:

In June, Minnesota health officials announced that mosquitoes carrying West Nile virus have been found in three Minnesota counties, prompting health officials to urge residents to take extra precautions.