Large fire burning in Burnsville after reported 'crisis situation'

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The Brief A large house fire broke out in Burnsville, Minnesota, near the site of a reported person in crisis situation on Maple Island Road. Aerial footage shows a large fire burning on the southern end of Crystal Lake on Tuesday afternoon. Multiple police units and SWAT teams were deployed to handle the situation.



A large fire is burning at a home in Burnsville after police said they were dealing with a person in crisis situation in that area.

Burnsville fire

What we know:

Aerial images show a large fire burning on the southern end of Crystal Lake on Tuesday afternoon.

The fire broke out after police said they were dealing with a situation involving a person-in-crisis in the area.

The backstory:

Burnsville police asked members of the public to avoid the area of Maple Island Road as they dealt with that situation. Multiple police and SWAT teams had responded to deal with the situation.

Right now, police have not said what led to the fire. FOX 9 is working to learn more.

What they're saying:

In a statement to FOX 9, police said: "The Burnsville Police Department is asking the public to avoid the 300 block of Maple Island Road while emergency responders manage an active incident involving an individual in crisis and house fire. The public is asked to use alternate routes and avoid the area so responders can safely manage the scene. More information will be shared as it becomes available. We appreciate the community's patience and cooperation."

Local perspective:

From our chopper, it appears there has been significant damage done to the home in question. It's unclear if other homes have been threatened by the fire.