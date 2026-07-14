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Arrest made in Monticello hit-and-run that killed dog, sent owner to hospital

By
FOX 9
Road incidents
Published July 14, 2026 4:23 PM CDT
Published July 14, 2026 4:23 PM CDT
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The Brief

    • A man is recovering, and a woman is facing charges after he was hit by a car while walking his dog in Monticello on Friday, July 10.
    • The dog was killed, and the man was hospitalized with injuries following the crash.
    • A 62-year-old woman from St. Cloud was arrested following the hit-and-run incident, and the case is still under investigation.

MONTICELLO, Minn. (FOX 9) - Authorities have made an arrest after an alleged hit-and-run in Monticello left a man injured and his dog fatally wounded.

Monticello hit-and-run arrest

What we know:

The Wright County Sheriff's Office says that deputies were called to County State Aid Highway 18 and Oak Ridge Drive at 7:28 a.m. on Friday, July 10, after reports of a car hitting a pedestrian.

At the scene, authorities found a man who had been hit by a vehicle while walking his dog.

An investigation determined that the man and his dog were crossing Jason Avenue when they were struck by a vehicle. The man was taken to North Memorial Hospital for treatment, but his dog did not survive.

Dig deeper:

On Monday, July 13, investigators with the Wright County Sheriff's Office announced they had identified both the vehicle and the suspected driver, a 62-year-old woman from St. Cloud.

What's next:

Authorities say the suspected driver has since been arrested and booked into the Wright County Jail pending charges by the Wright County Attorney's Office.

The Source: Information provided by the Wright County Sheriff's Office.

Road incidentsWright CountyCrime and Public SafetyMinnesota