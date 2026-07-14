Arrest made in Monticello hit-and-run that killed dog, sent owner to hospital
MONTICELLO, Minn. (FOX 9) - Authorities have made an arrest after an alleged hit-and-run in Monticello left a man injured and his dog fatally wounded.
Monticello hit-and-run arrest
What we know:
The Wright County Sheriff's Office says that deputies were called to County State Aid Highway 18 and Oak Ridge Drive at 7:28 a.m. on Friday, July 10, after reports of a car hitting a pedestrian.
At the scene, authorities found a man who had been hit by a vehicle while walking his dog.
An investigation determined that the man and his dog were crossing Jason Avenue when they were struck by a vehicle. The man was taken to North Memorial Hospital for treatment, but his dog did not survive.
Dig deeper:
On Monday, July 13, investigators with the Wright County Sheriff's Office announced they had identified both the vehicle and the suspected driver, a 62-year-old woman from St. Cloud.
What's next:
Authorities say the suspected driver has since been arrested and booked into the Wright County Jail pending charges by the Wright County Attorney's Office.
The Source: Information provided by the Wright County Sheriff's Office.