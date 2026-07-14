Hoffman home targeted by fireworks, Hennepin County Attorney investigating

The Brief The Hennepin County Attorney's Office is considering charges after the home of Minnesota lawmaker John Hoffman was reportedly targeted by fireworks over the Fourth of July weekend. Champlin police responded on July 6 to the 8200 block of 109th Place on a report of a neighbor dispute involving fireworks. Police didn't say if Hoffman was involved in the dispute. Hoffman, his wife Yvette, and their daughter Hope were targeted in June of 2025 in a politically-motivated attack at their Champlin home.



The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office says it’s investigating and considering criminal charges after the residence of Minnesota lawmaker John Hoffman was reportedly targeted by fireworks over the Fourth of July.

Champlin fireworks dispute

The backstory:

The Champlin Police Department says it responded on July 6 to the 8200 block of 109th Place on a report of a neighbor dispute involving fireworks. When officers arrived, they learned a 66-year-old male allegedly discharged fireworks toward a neighboring residence.

Police investigated the incident, and a case has been submitted to the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office for possible charges.

Police did not say if Hoffman was one of the people involved in the dispute.

Vance Boelter pleads guilty

What we know:

Hoffman was one of two state lawmakers shot in a politically-motivated attack in June 2025. He was shot nine times, but survived the attack.

Back in February, Hoffman returned to the Minnesota State Capitol for the first time since the attacks, and participated in the 2026 legislative session.

Vance Boelter, the suspect in the June 2025 attacks on the Hoffman’s and Melissa and Mark Hortman, changed his plea to guilty last month. Sen. Hoffman and his wife, Yvette, were in the courtroom when it happened.

"There is no justice for Mark and Melissa Hortman, and there is not justice when our family and our state will never truly heal. While the legal process may provide accountability, true healing requires something more from all of us."