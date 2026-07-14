Expand / Collapse search
Extreme Heat Warning
until TUE 10:00 PM CDT, Wilkin County, South Clearwater County, East Becker County, Norman County, East Otter Tail County, Wadena County, West Becker County, Hubbard County, East Polk County, West Polk County, Clay County, South Beltrami County, Grant County, West Otter Tail County, North Clearwater County, Mahnomen County
5
Extreme Heat Warning
until THU 9:00 PM CDT, Stevens County, Le Sueur County, Lac Qui Parle County, Pope County, Stearns County, Dakota County, Rice County, Washington County, Anoka County, Meeker County, Swift County, Todd County, Blue Earth County, Benton County, Sherburne County, Redwood County, Watonwan County, Morrison County, Hennepin County, Wright County, McLeod County, Scott County, Kanabec County, Kandiyohi County, Chisago County, Isanti County, Ramsey County, Renville County, Mille Lacs County, Brown County, Goodhue County, Yellow Medicine County, Nicollet County, Sibley County, Douglas County, Barron County, Pierce County, Chippewa County, Eau Claire County, Dunn County, Pepin County, Polk County
Extreme Heat Warning
until WED 9:00 PM CDT, Pine County, South Cass County, South Aitkin County, Crow Wing County, Washburn County, Burnett County
Red Flag Warning
from TUE 12:00 PM CDT until TUE 9:00 PM CDT, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, Koochiching County, North St. Louis County
Extreme Heat Warning
until TUE 9:00 PM CDT, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, Southern Lake/North Shore, Central St. Louis County, Koochiching County, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, North Itasca County, Southern Cook/North Shore County, North Cass County, Northern Aitkin County, South Itasca County, North St. Louis County, Douglas County

Hoffman home targeted by fireworks, Hennepin County Attorney investigating

By
FOX 9
Minnesota lawmaker shootings
Updated July 14, 2026 2:54 PM CDT Published July 14, 2026 1:44 PM CDT
Hoffman family suing Vance Boelter
Hoffman family suing Vance Boelter

Hoffman family suing Vance Boelter

The Hoffman family is suing Vance Boelter, who is charged with attacking the family in June 2025. FOX 9's Soyoung Kim has more. 

The Brief

    • The Hennepin County Attorney's Office is considering charges after the home of Minnesota lawmaker John Hoffman was reportedly targeted by fireworks over the Fourth of July weekend.
    • Champlin police responded on July 6 to the 8200 block of 109th Place on a report of a neighbor dispute involving fireworks. Police didn't say if Hoffman was involved in the dispute.
    • Hoffman, his wife Yvette, and their daughter Hope were targeted in June of 2025 in a politically-motivated attack at their Champlin home.

CHAMPLIN, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office says it’s investigating and considering criminal charges after the residence of Minnesota lawmaker John Hoffman was reportedly targeted by fireworks over the Fourth of July.

Champlin fireworks dispute

The backstory:

The Champlin Police Department says it responded on July 6 to the 8200 block of 109th Place on a report of a neighbor dispute involving fireworks. When officers arrived, they learned a 66-year-old male allegedly discharged fireworks toward a neighboring residence.

Police investigated the incident, and a case has been submitted to the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office for possible charges. 

Police did not say if Hoffman was one of the people involved in the dispute.

Vance Boelter pleads guilty

What we know:

Hoffman was one of two state lawmakers shot in a politically-motivated attack in June 2025. He was shot nine times, but survived the attack.

Back in February, Hoffman returned to the Minnesota State Capitol for the first time since the attacks, and participated in the 2026 legislative session.

Vance Boelter, the suspect in the June 2025 attacks on the Hoffman’s and Melissa and Mark Hortman, changed his plea to guilty last month. Sen. Hoffman and his wife, Yvette, were in the courtroom when it happened.

"There is no justice for Mark and Melissa Hortman, and there is not justice when our family and our state will never truly heal. While the legal process may provide accountability, true healing requires something more from all of us."

Minnesota lawmaker shootingsChamplinCrime and Public Safety