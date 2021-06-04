NB I-35W closed this weekend from Burnsville to Bloomington

A section of northbound Interstate 35W in Burnsville will be closed over the weekend, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

This closure is part of the I-35W Minnesota River Bridge construction project.

From 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday, I-35W north will be closed between the I-35W/I-35E split in Burnsville to 106th Street in Bloomington. Ramps will be open north of 106th Street.

The following ramps will close at 9 p.m. on Friday for the weekend closure:

NB I-35W from County Hwy 42

NB I-35W to/from Burnsville Pkwy.

NB I-35W to/from Hwy 13

NB I-35W to/from Cliff Rd.

NB I-35W to/from Black Dog Rd.

NB I-35W to/from 106th St.

The MnDOT detour goes from northbound I-35E to Highway 77 to westbound I-494.

For more information about the construction project, click here.