How to help Daunte Wright's family, Brooklyn Center

Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black man, was fatally shot by a police officer during a traffic stop in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota Sunday. Since the deadly shooting, people from all over have been offering their support for Daunte Wright’s family and the Brooklyn Center community.

The family of Daunte Wright has set up a GoFundMe account to go towards Daunte’s funeral costs and future care of his young son.

"I am Daunte's aunt Kelly and I set up this page to take the burden off my sister Katie Wright and brother in law Aubrey Wright as they are grieving the loss of their 20 year old son," the organizer Kelly Bryant wrote.

The GoFundMe has already raised over $270,000.

Holistic Heaux, a local Black-owned wellness business, says it is collecting community support for Daunte’s son, Daunte Jr., and his son’s mother, Chyna Whittaker. A list of ways to help can be found here.

Brooklyn Center Community Schools are collecting and distributing essential items to both school families and members of the Brooklyn Center community affected by the unrest. People can drop off or pick up items in the parking lot of the middle and high school at 6500 Humboldt Avenue North.

As of Tuesday, staff are collecting shampoo, deodorant, toilet paper, paper towels, diapers (3+), sanitary wipes, household cleaning items, detergent, soaps, toothpaste and toothbrushes.

Donations can be dropped off just outside the Blue Barn door, along the wall. More details on how to help can be found here.

If you have suggestions on how to help the Brooklyn Center community, email us at fox9news@foxtv.com.