Watch every goal in Minnesota Aurora FC's 4-1 win against Chicago City

By
Published  June 22, 2024 5:22pm CDT
Minnesota Aurora FC
FOX 9

Minnesota Aurora FC halftime: Giaba Zhou

In the U.S., playing soccer is as easy as signing up for a new team, but growing up overseas, it can be a little bit more complicated. FOX 9’s Ahmad Hicks explains Giaba Zhou’s path to playing the sport she now loves.

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (FOX 9) - In their final regular season home game this season, the Minnesota Aurora FC beat Chicago City 4-1.

In their previous matchup, Minnesota picked up a 1-1 draw against Chicago at Hoyne Field, Kaylie Chambers scored the lone goal.

Katie Duong scored the first goal for the Minnesota Aurora FC against Chicago City. She’s now scored a goal in the past four games.

Minnesota Aurora FC score first against Chicago

Katie Duong scores the first goal for the Minnesota Aurora FC against Chicago City. She's now scored a goal in the past four games.

Aurora FC then struck again with a goal by Mariah Nguyen, bringing their lead to 2-0 over Chicago City.

Minnesota Aurora FC strikes again, up 2-0

Minnesota Aurora FC has struck again with a goal by Mariah Nguyen, bringing their lead to 2-0 over Chicago City.

But then Chicago made it a game, scoring their first on a penalty kick.

Chicago City scores against Minnesota Aurora FC

Chicago City makes it a game again, scoring their first goal of the match on a penalty kick.

The Aurora weren’t done yet though, as Nguyen scored her second of the match less than a minute later.

Minnesota Aurora FC scores again, up 3-1

Following a goal by Chicago City, the Minnesota Aurora FC weren't done yet, as Mariah Nguyen scored her second of the match less than a minute later.

The goals didn’t stop coming, as Kelis Barton scored her first with the Aurora, and her first after knee surgery.

Minnesota Aurora FC scores again, leads 4-1

Kelis Barton scored her first with the Aurora, and her first after knee surgery, bringing the Minnesota Aurora FC lead to 4-1.

You can stream all Aurora home games on your TV with FOX LOCAL from anywhere for free. Just search FOX LOCAL on your streaming device, download, and select FOX 9 St. Paul/Minneapolis.