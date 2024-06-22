Watch every goal in Minnesota Aurora FC's 4-1 win against Chicago City

In their final regular season home game this season, the Minnesota Aurora FC beat Chicago City 4-1.

In their previous matchup, Minnesota picked up a 1-1 draw against Chicago at Hoyne Field, Kaylie Chambers scored the lone goal.

Katie Duong scored the first goal for the Minnesota Aurora FC against Chicago City. She’s now scored a goal in the past four games.

Aurora FC then struck again with a goal by Mariah Nguyen, bringing their lead to 2-0 over Chicago City.

But then Chicago made it a game, scoring their first on a penalty kick.

The Aurora weren’t done yet though, as Nguyen scored her second of the match less than a minute later.

The goals didn’t stop coming, as Kelis Barton scored her first with the Aurora, and her first after knee surgery.

You can stream all Aurora home games on your TV with FOX LOCAL from anywhere for free. Just search FOX LOCAL on your streaming device, download, and select FOX 9 St. Paul/Minneapolis.