Waste Management COVID outbreak causes delay in Twin Cities trash pickup

Some residents in the Twin Cities metro area will have to wait to get their trash and recycling picked up this week due to a COVID-19 outbreak among Waste Management drivers.

Following statewide trends, Waste Management says several drivers are sick with COVID after the holidays. The delay in trash or recycling services is impacting two percent of its customer base, the company says.

According to service alerts, residents in the following cities will need to wait until next week to get their trash or recycling picked up: Blaine, Brooklyn Park, Coon Rapids, Crystal, Fridley, Maple Grove, Maplewood, Marine on St. Croix, May, May Township, Minneapolis, New Brighton, New Hope, Newport, New Scandia, Osseo, Scandia, Stillwater and St. Paul.