Washington County Sheriff's Office investigating 2 vandalism hate crimes

Authorities are investigating two recent instances of vandalism hate crimes in rural Washington County, according to Washington County Sheriff Dan Starry.

Both incidents happened within the last week. In one case, a vehicle in the City of Scandia appeared to be graffitied with spray paint.

In May Township, a collection of signs that were hanging on a gate were destroyed. Signs stating "Black Lives Matter" and "Stop Asian Hate" were among the ones damaged.

"These crimes are not a reflection of the great communities and people of Scandia and May Township," said Sheriff Starry in a statement. "These types of hate crimes will be thoroughly investigated and those found responsible will be charged."

Anyone with tips about the cases are asked to contact the Washington County Sheriff's Office.