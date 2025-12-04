Minnesota weather: Here's how cold it got Thursday morning

The Brief A frigid start with subzero temperatures blanketed the state on Thursday. Daily record low temperatures were recorded in Hibbing, Red Wing, and Owatonna. The lowest temperature recorded was 19 below zero in Hibbing, while the MSP Airport reached 5 below zero.



Some Minnesota cities registered daily record-breaking low temperatures Thursday morning as subzero temperatures settled over the state.

Minnesota’s low temperatures

Local perspective:

Hibbing, Red Wing, and Owatonna recorded daily record lows with temperatures of 19, 11, and 15 below zero, respectively. Owatonna's previous record was set in 1978.

The coldest temperatures in the state were recorded in Hibbing at 19 below zero, followed by International Falls and Hutchinson at 16 below zero. Other notable lows include Willmar and Ely at 15 below zero.

Statewide low temperatures for Dec. 4, 2025.

Here's a look at how cold it got across the state on Thursday morning:

Hibbing: 19 below zero

International Falls: 16 below zero

Hutchinson: 16 below zero

Willmar: 15 below zero

Ely: 15 below zero

Owatonna: 15 below zero

Hayward: 14 below zero

Morris: 13 below zero

Rochester: 13 below zero

Bemidji: 12 below zero

Duluth: 12 below zero

New Richmond: 12 below zero

St. Cloud: 12 below zero

Brainerd: 11 below zero

Cambridge: 11 below zero

Redwood Falls: 11 below zero

Mankato: 11 below zero

Red Wing: 11 below zero

Hinckley: 10 below zero

Alexandria: 9 below zero

Windom: 9 below zero

Marshall: 8 below zero

Eau Claire: 8 below zero

Faribault: 8 below zero

Detroit Lakes: 6 below zero

MSP: 5 below zero

Grand Marais: 3 below zero

La Crosse: 2 below zero

Twin Cities metro area low temperatures

By the numbers:

Here's how cold it got around the metro area:

Twin Cities metro low temperatures on Dec. 4, 2025. (FOX 9)

Scandia: 14 below zero

River Falls: 13 below zero

Forest Lake: 12 below zero

Somerset: 12 below zero

Waconia: 11 below zero

Lakeville: 11 below zero

Andover: 10 below zero

Rogers: 10 below zero

Rockford: 10 below zero

Maple Plain: 10 below zero

Eden Prairie: 10 below zero

Jordan: 10 below zero

Victoria: 9 below zero

Rosemount: 9 below zero

Hugo: 8 below zero

Coon Rapids: 8 below zero

Blaine: 8 below zero

Stillwater: 8 below zero

Robbinsdale: 8 below zero

Maple Grove: 8 below zero

Prior Lake: 8 below zero

Carver: 9 below zero

Minnetonka: 7 below zero

Eagan: 6 below zero

Burnsville: 7 below zero

Hudson: 7 below zero

Hastings: 7 below zero

Mound: 6 below zero

Edina: 6 below zero

Cottage Grove: 6 below zero

Roseville: 5 below zero

North St. Paul: 5 below zero

Woodbury: 5 below zero

Minneapolis: 4 below zero

St. Paul: 4 below zero

Minnesota weather forecast

What's next:

Temperatures only rise into the low to mid-teens on Thursday, though it will feel closer to 5 below zero thanks to southerly winds at 10-20 mph.

Southerly winds Friday will help warm temperatures into the upper 20s and low 30s across central and southern Minnesota. Saturday is cooler and cloudy with highs in the teens, while Sunday is colder in the single digits.

Next week, temperatures return closer to average with additional chances for light snow.

(FOX 9)