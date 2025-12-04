Minnesota weather: Here's how cold it got Thursday morning
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Some Minnesota cities registered daily record-breaking low temperatures Thursday morning as subzero temperatures settled over the state.
Minnesota’s low temperatures
Local perspective:
Hibbing, Red Wing, and Owatonna recorded daily record lows with temperatures of 19, 11, and 15 below zero, respectively. Owatonna's previous record was set in 1978.
The coldest temperatures in the state were recorded in Hibbing at 19 below zero, followed by International Falls and Hutchinson at 16 below zero. Other notable lows include Willmar and Ely at 15 below zero.
Statewide low temperatures for Dec. 4, 2025.
Here's a look at how cold it got across the state on Thursday morning:
- Hibbing: 19 below zero
- International Falls: 16 below zero
- Hutchinson: 16 below zero
- Willmar: 15 below zero
- Ely: 15 below zero
- Owatonna: 15 below zero
- Hayward: 14 below zero
- Morris: 13 below zero
- Rochester: 13 below zero
- Bemidji: 12 below zero
- Duluth: 12 below zero
- New Richmond: 12 below zero
- St. Cloud: 12 below zero
- Brainerd: 11 below zero
- Cambridge: 11 below zero
- Redwood Falls: 11 below zero
- Mankato: 11 below zero
- Red Wing: 11 below zero
- Hinckley: 10 below zero
- Alexandria: 9 below zero
- Windom: 9 below zero
- Marshall: 8 below zero
- Eau Claire: 8 below zero
- Faribault: 8 below zero
- Detroit Lakes: 6 below zero
- MSP: 5 below zero
- Grand Marais: 3 below zero
- La Crosse: 2 below zero
Twin Cities metro area low temperatures
By the numbers:
Here's how cold it got around the metro area:
Twin Cities metro low temperatures on Dec. 4, 2025. (FOX 9)
- Scandia: 14 below zero
- River Falls: 13 below zero
- Forest Lake: 12 below zero
- Somerset: 12 below zero
- Waconia: 11 below zero
- Lakeville: 11 below zero
- Andover: 10 below zero
- Rogers: 10 below zero
- Rockford: 10 below zero
- Maple Plain: 10 below zero
- Eden Prairie: 10 below zero
- Jordan: 10 below zero
- Victoria: 9 below zero
- Rosemount: 9 below zero
- Hugo: 8 below zero
- Coon Rapids: 8 below zero
- Blaine: 8 below zero
- Stillwater: 8 below zero
- Robbinsdale: 8 below zero
- Maple Grove: 8 below zero
- Prior Lake: 8 below zero
- Carver: 9 below zero
- Minnetonka: 7 below zero
- Eagan: 6 below zero
- Burnsville: 7 below zero
- Hudson: 7 below zero
- Hastings: 7 below zero
- Mound: 6 below zero
- Edina: 6 below zero
- Cottage Grove: 6 below zero
- Roseville: 5 below zero
- North St. Paul: 5 below zero
- Woodbury: 5 below zero
- Minneapolis: 4 below zero
- St. Paul: 4 below zero
Minnesota weather forecast
What's next:
Temperatures only rise into the low to mid-teens on Thursday, though it will feel closer to 5 below zero thanks to southerly winds at 10-20 mph.
Southerly winds Friday will help warm temperatures into the upper 20s and low 30s across central and southern Minnesota. Saturday is cooler and cloudy with highs in the teens, while Sunday is colder in the single digits.
Next week, temperatures return closer to average with additional chances for light snow.
(FOX 9)
The Source: This story uses information from FOX 9 meteorologists.