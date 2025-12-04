DHS claims half of visas in Minnesota are fraudulent, total number not shared

The Brief Department of Homeland Security officials say that half of the immigration cases in Minnesota are fraudulent. This follows Secretary Noem's assertion that '50%' of Minnesota visas are fraudulent. FOX 9 has requested data on the immigration fraud investigations and will update this story if a response is received.



Federal authorities say investigators found half of the immigration cases in Minnesota, including H-1B visas, fiancé visas, and the Ukrainian humanitarian parole program, are fraudulent, according to a statement from the United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

FOX 9 has requested data to reflect that assertion and will update this story if DHS responds.

Minnesota immigration crackdown

What they're saying:

The announcement comes during increased ICE operations in the Twin Cities following President Trump's Twin Cities Immigration crackdown directed at people of Somali origin.

READ MORE: Trump on Somalis: 'I don't want them in our country'

Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin shared the following statement:

"USCIS, in coordination with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the FBI, conducted a targeted operation consisting of a surge of fraud detection and deterrence activities in Minneapolis–St. Paul, Minnesota. In result of this, investigations found approximately half of the cases investigated were fraudulent. This operation targeted cases including naturalization, H-1B visas, marriage fraud, and the Ukrainian humanitarian parole program."

What we don't know:

DHS officials did not provide data to reflect the total of fraudulent immigration cases in the state.

FOX 9 reached out to ask for those numbers as well as the time of the investigations and will update this story if they respond.

No information on criminal charges for the fraudulent cases was shared.

Secretary Noem's Minnesota immigration claims

The backstory:

The statement comes after Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem said, without citing evidence, that 50% of Minnesota visas are fraudulent.

READ MORE: Kristi Noem claims '50%' of Minnesota visas are fraudulent

She also blamed Minnesota Gov. Walz for bringing people into the state illegally.

The governor's office shared the following statement in response:

"These comments are puzzling seeing as the federal government manages immigration and visas."

Dig deeper:

DHS said there are more than 95,000 pending immigration applications and petitions in Minnesota, with about 6,500 listing Somalia as a country of origin.

Anyone with an immigration application is not considered undocumented.

Minnesota immigration attorney responds

The other side:

Steven Thal, an immigration attorney in Minnesota, responded to Noem's claims of half the state's visas being fraudulent earlier this week:

"I would be very shocked if that were true," Thal said. "I think it’s more the exception than anything. If there were a case of fraud or misrepresentation, and in some cases if there was even an innocent misrepresentation, there may be a waiver or pardon available for that type of information. Certainly, in my experience, I have not seen fraud or immigrant visas obtained improperly to that extent. So, I think it’s an overexaggeration of reality."