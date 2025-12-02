Kristi Noem claims '50%' of Minnesota visas are fraudulent

The Brief Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said in a cabinet meeting Tuesday that "50%" of visas in Minnesota are fraudulent. Noem claims people "married their brother" or claimed "they were somebody they are not." This comes after President Donald Trump criticized Gov. Tim Walz and U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, saying they are "incompetent" and criticizing their handling of Somalis in Minnesota.



Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem claimed that "50%" of immigration visas in Minnesota are fraudulent, but did not share any data to back that comment.

Noem's Minnesota immigration claims

What they're saying:

Noem said in a cabinet meeting with President Donald Trump that he asked her to look into Minnesota and visa fraud. She then claimed that 50% of the visas in Minnesota are fraudulent.

"You told me to look into Minnesota and their fraud on visas and their programs. 50% of them are fraudulent," Noem said.

Noem goes on to call Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz "wacko", stating he "either is an idiot or did it on purpose," when talking about the alleged fraudulent visas. She continued by saying she believes Walz is "both."

"He brought people in there illegally that never should have been in this country, [who] said they were somebody that they were not. They said they were married to somebody who was their brother or somebody else," Noem said in the cabinet meeting.

Noem ended by saying that next year, they will only put people in leadership positions in the U.S. who "love this country."

During the cabinet meeting, Noem did not present anything, data or otherwise, to back up her claim that 50% of Minnesota's immigration visas are fraudulent.

Dig deeper:

"These comments are puzzling seeing as the federal government manages immigration and visas," Gov. Walz office told FOX 9 in a statement regarding Noem's comments.

FOX 9 has reached out to the following lawmakers for a statement regarding Noem's claims and data to either confirm or dispute her claims:

U.S. Sen. Tina Smith (D)

U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar (D)

U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D)

U.S. Rep. Pete Stauber (R)

Majority Whip and U.S. Rep. Tom Emmer (R)

FOX 9 also reached out to DHS for data to back-up Noem's claims on fraudulent visas in Minnesota.

FOX 9 has not heard back from any of these individuals at the time of publishing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Trump targeting Somali immigrants in Minneapolis

The backstory:

A local immigration attorney in the Somali community tells FOX 9 he is hearing from clients that an immigration enforcement operation is already underway, and started over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

The source tells FOX 9 one of his clients called him from Fort Snelling after being arrested by ICE officials Tuesday morning outside his home, on his way to work. The client is seeking asylum, with a pending case and authorization to work in the U.S. The man arrested has been in the U.S. for less than two years.

READ MORE: LIVE UPDATES: Leaders respond to Trump targeting Somali immigrants in Minneapolis

There have also been reports of ICE officers knocking on doors in Minneapolis.

In the cabinet meeting Tuesday, Trump said he doesn't want Somalis in the U.S., saying he doesn't care if that isn't politically correct.

"I don't want them in our country. Their country's no good for a reason. Their country stinks and we don't want them in our country. I could say that about other countries too," Trump continued.

READ MORE: Pres. Trump on Somalis: 'I don't want them in our country'