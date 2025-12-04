Somali leaders call for heritage month amid Trump concerns

The Brief Somali leaders express concern over President Donald Trump's rhetoric. Initiatives announced to support and raise awareness for the Somali community. A call for a national Somali Heritage Month and a day of action on Dec. 13.



The Somali community in Minnesota is voicing concerns about President Donald Trump's rhetoric, fearing it could pose dangers to their community.

Somali leaders propose new initiatives

What we know:

Somali leaders are advocating for the establishment of a national Somali Heritage Month in June. They are also calling for statements of support and a day of action on Saturday, Dec. 13.

Imam Hassan Jama, a Somali leader, emphasized the resilience and unity of the Somali American community, drawing parallels with other communities that have faced challenges in the past.

"What we are witnessing today as a Somali American equals the painful experiences that many communities face in the past. Irish community, African American, Italian, Jewish and others who were unfairly targeted, yet preserve and become builders of American society. Today, the Somali American community, together with all Minnesotans, stands united with resilience, dignity and unwavering commitment to our shared values," said Jama.

A Visit From President Trump

Local perspective:

Somali immigrants at Karmel Mall in Minneapolis expressed their desire for President Trump to visit the Twin Cities. Jaylani Hussein, Executive Director of CAIR Minnesota, believes the president should engage in dialogue with Somali-Americans.

"I think the president should have a conversation with Somali-Americans. I think he should, and we would welcome any opportunity for him to hear from us if he's a good dealmaker. We'll see if that's even something he's interested in because I personally believe that, you know, what he's doing is completely unfair to our community," said Hussein.

Support for the Somali community

What they're saying:

Other Somali leaders at the news conference highlighted the importance of supporting the Somali community, stating that an attack on them is an attack on Minnesota as a whole.