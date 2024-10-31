Off-duty Washington Co. deputy believed to have drank alcohol before crash that hurt kids, couple

The Brief An off-duty Washington County deputy is suspected of drinking alcohol before being involved in a head-on crash. The crash injured the deputy as well as five children and two adults in the other vehicle. The crash report states the vehicle driven by the deputy crossed the center skip stripe.



An off-duty Washington County deputy is believed to have consumed alcohol before causing a head-on crash that injured five children and a couple in their 30s.

What we know

The Minnesota State Patrol (MSP) crash report states the crash happened on Highway 95 near Scenic Lane in Afton just before 10:40 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 27.

Authorities say Campbell Johnston Blair, 58, of Hastings, was driving a Subaru Crosstrek north on Highway 95 when he crossed the center skip stripe and struck a southbound Ford Expedition head-on.

The crash report lists alcohol as factor in Blair's involvement in the crash.

Blair is a deputy for the Washington County Sheriff's Office and was off-duty during the incident.

The crash report states five children were also in the Ford Expedition at the time of the crash. The children included a 2-year-old girl, a 7-year-old girl, 6-year-old boy, an 8-year-old boy and a 9-year-old boy.

The crash report now states the children sustained minor injuries, but the report did not initially include information on the children in the vehicle.

A man and a woman, both in their 30s, also sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the crash.

Sheriff's office response

The Washington County Sheriff's Office shared the following statement on the incident:

"We are aware of the motor vehicle injury crash involving an off-duty Washington County deputy. The Minnesota State Patrol is currently investigating the incident, and we will take all appropriate actions in accordance with our policies and procedures pending the investigation's outcome."

The Washington County Attorney's Office said it "received a referral from the investigating agency and it is currently under review."

Blair's background

The Washington County Sheriff's Office said Blair was hired in 2020.

Blair was also a star hockey player, even having a trophy named in his honor in 2022.

What we don't know

No criminal charges have been announced against Blair as of Thursday morning.

Authorities have not released any details on Blair's alleged level of intoxication during the crash.