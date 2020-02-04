Waseca sports apparel store raises more than $15,000 for Officer Matson’s family

article

Four Season Sports in Downtown Waseca started selling t-shirts to raise money after Waseca Police Officer Arik Matson was shot in the head while on duty. So far, they’ve sold nearly 16,000 of them.

“We want him to know that even though this tragic thing happened we wrap our arms around everybody,” store owner Jeremiah Miller said.

Miller says the quote on the back of the shirt was selected by Officer Matson’s wife. The quote is from the Bible, proverb 28:1 “The wicket flee when no one pursues, but the righteous are bold as a lion.”

Miller says the Waseca community has been incredibly supportive of the Matson’s and even supportive of their efforts to help the family.

“It’s been amazing. And then people have asked us ‘hey what can we help you with to do this’ so even the outpouring of support even just to help us get through the ordering is just amazing too.” Miller said.

He says coming together to help one another is just something in Waseca do.

“I just think like when something like this happens it was a no brainer for this town, in general, to say ‘what do we do? We’ll do anything possible whether it’s money or help or support or prayers anything.’ It’s an amazing town that we live in,” Miller said.

Miller says he plans to give the Matson’s the money from the first round of 16,000 or so shirts and will continue giving the family donations as long as people keep buying them.

For more information on how you can get a shirt check out their website.