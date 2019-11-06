Waseca County deputy who stepped on downed power line thankful for support during recovery

article

A Waseca County sheriff's deputy who suffered serious burns after stepping on a downed power line at a crash scene is thanking the community for its "outpouring of love" during his recovery process.

"On Oct. 23, while responding to a call, my life was changed forever," Deputy Josh Langr said in a Facebook post. "I received a shock from a power line that has, for the time being, landed me in the hospital."

Deputy Langr had been responding to a deadly crash in Waseca. A pickup truck had hit a power pole and rolled over. The 15-year-old passenger was ejected and died at the scene. While walking around the crash area, Langr stepped on the downed power line and had to be airlifted to Hennepin County Medical Center. He suffered third-degree burns.

In a Facebook post on the Waseca County Sheriff's Office page, Langr explained he has had two surgeries related to a grafting procedure, which have both been successful. There will be more procedures to come.

"This setback is only temporary," read Langr's statement. "The outpouring of love and support that my family and I have received from the community is, simply put, stunning. I have always felt Waseca is an amazing town, but the support we've received is indescribable."

The Waseca County Sheriff's Office has received "hundreds" of messages of support for Deputy Langr since the incident, according to the Facebook post.