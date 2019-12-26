Warm weather forces some Twin Cities outdoor ice rinks to close

article

Above average temperatures seem to be putting a damper on some winter fun, cancelling some outdoor activities due to poor snow and ice conditions.

In the Twin Cities metro area, some city leaders decided to close the outdoor ice rinks. Rinks in Edina and Eagan were both closed Thursday due to "unfavorable" conditions, according to officials. Edina officials were hopeful overnight temperatures will allow them to reopen the rinks in neighborhood parks on Friday, but they believe Centennial Lakes Park will take longer to reopen. In Eagan, Trapp Farm Tubing Hill is still open.

In St. Paul, officials annouced the WinterSkate and SuperSlide at CHS Field will be closed Friday through Sunday due to the warm weather. Tickets that were purchased for the weekend can be redeemed at the box office for future dates.

In Barron County, Wisconsin, officials closed all snowmobile trails due to "rapidly deteriorating conditions."

On Christmas Day the high reached 33 degrees, which is eight degrees above average. Temperatures are expected to stay above average Friday and Saturday, but look to turn colder into next week.