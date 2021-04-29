Walz, Democrats urging Minnesota Senate to pass police reform

Gov. Tim Walz will call on state lawmakers in the Minnesota Senate Thursday to pass a package of police reforms.

Walz will join Democratic lawmakers at 10 a.m. press conference at the Minnesota State Capitol. FOX 9 will stream the press conference live at fox9.com/live.

Last week, the House passed a bill that would ban traffic stops for expired tabs or window tint, restrict no-knock warrants and expand the power of Minnesota’s police oversight board. Part of the measure was inspired by the police shooting of Daunte Wright, who was apparently pulled over for expired tabs.

Wright’s death led to weeks of protests outside the Brooklyn Center Police Department. Law enforcement has been criticized for their use of rubber bullets and tear gas to try and control crowds that turned violent.

At Thursday’s press conference, Walz will also address the state’s response to recent protests as well as safety concerns in Minnesota.