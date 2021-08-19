Walz to Biden: Minnesota ready to assist with resettlement of Afghan refugees

article

Gov. Tim Walz says Minnesota is ready to welcome refugees who are fleeing Afghanistan following the Taliban’s takeover.

Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan sent a letter to President Joe Biden Thursday underscoring Minnesota’s commitment to assist with the resettlement of Afghan individuals and families.

"Minnesotans believe in treating all people with respect and dignity, and we have a strong tradition of welcoming those who seek refuge and supporting them to rebuild their lives and become part of our communities," the letter reads. "Minnesota is eager to uphold that tradition by welcoming families and children and providing the stable foundation they need to rebuild their lives, achieve their highest potential, and contribute to our state."

After Afghanistan’s fall to the Taliban, thousands of people have evacuated to the U.S. and other counties. The Taliban seized power two weeks before the U.S. was set to complete its troop withdrawal after a two-decade war.

