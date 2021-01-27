Walz seeks at least $4.2 million for securing Chauvin trial in March

article

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz expects to send hundreds of state law enforcement agents into Minneapolis to secure the March trial of Derek Chauvin, the former police officer accused of murdering George Floyd.

Walz's budget proposal asks lawmakers for at least $4.2 million -- and likely more through the creation of a special fund -- to pay for the security costs.

Here's the breakdown:

$2.382 million for State Patrol trooper overtime, lodging, food and supplies, which Walz's administration describes as "conservatively estimated." The state expects 400 troopers and 70 supervisors to be deployed to the Twin Cities during the trials.

$1.485 million for DNR officers. The state plans to send 125 officers to the Twin Cities, at an estimated cost of $1,200 per officer per day.

$385,000 for Alcohol and Gambling Enforcement officers. Seven officers would respond during the trials.

In addition, Walz is asking lawmakers to approve a $35 million special fund to reimburse cities for mutual aid costs. Capitol sources say one of the reasons for the urgency is the likelihood that surrounding cities will send officers into Minneapolis during the Chauvin trial.

The detailed costs are only for the Chauvin trial. Three other officers accused in Floyd's death are scheduled to go on trial in August.