Walz orders flags lowered in honor of 8 killed in Indianapolis mass shooting

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz is ordering flags to be lowered in honor of the eight people killed in a mass shooting at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis, Indiana.

All state buildings are ordered to have flags flown at half-staff from sunrise until sunset through April 20.

Businesses, residents and other organizations are encouraged to participate.

This order comes following a proclamation from President Joe Biden to honor the victims.

Flags were also lowered in Minnesota following the mass shootings at a supermarket in Boulder, Colorado and at several spas Atlanta, Georgia. In February, Walz also ordered for flags to be at half-staff following the deadly shooting at the Allina Health clinic in Buffalo, Minnesota.