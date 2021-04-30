Walz: Minnesota State Fair should be 'pretty close' to normal

article

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz says the Minnesota State Fair should be "pretty close" to normal this year as long as current COVID-19 projections continue.

"I think for us the touchstone place is State Fair, everything looks to me on the horizon the way the vaccine is going and the way is the virus is responding that that should be a pretty close to normal event," said Walz at a Friday afternoon press conference.

Fair organizers have been hopeful the Great Minnesota Get-Together will be going on as planned this year. In 2020, the fair was canceled due to the pandemic. Several events such as the drive-thru food experience were held instead.

Walz is planning to announce next week a loosening of his economic restrictions. At a Friday afternoon news conference, he revealed an internal debate about whether to tie reopenings to Minnesota's vaccination or infection rates, as other states have done.

Walz declined to say how many decisions he's already made ahead of next week's announcement. He said discussions with health officials and business groups is ongoing.

Walz said a "grand agreement" at the end of the legislative session could include a curtailing of his pandemic-related emergency powers.

But the governor said he would not end the statewide eviction moratorium, which is part of his emergency powers, until lawmakers create an "off-ramp" to it. The House and Senate have passed competing proposals, with the House banning evictions for a longer period than the Senate.

