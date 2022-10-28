Walz-Jensen debate: How to watch Minnesota governor candidates on Friday

Watch the gubernatorial debate between Gov. Tim Walz and challenger Scott Jensen in the player above starting at noon on Friday, Oct. 28.

Gov. Tim Walz and challenger Scott Jensen will square off in a debate Friday afternoon, marking the second general election gubernatorial debate between the two candidates.

The debate, hosted by Minnesota Public Radio, will be streamed live on FOX9.com (in the player above), the FOX 9 app, and the FOX 9 YouTube channel starting at noon on Friday, Oct. 28.

Walz-Jensen debate details

Gov. Tim Walz and Scott Jensen face off in a debate. (Ben Mulholland/Gray Television)

This debate is the third and final between the Democratic incumbent and the Republican challenger, and the second ahead of the general election. The candidates previously debated at FarmFest on Aug. 3 ahead of the August primary. They also debated in Rochester on Oct. 18.