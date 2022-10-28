Minnesota governor's race: Walz, Jensen intensify attacks, name calling in last debate

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and challenger Scott Jensen gave voters one last head-to-head contrast Friday during a debate that seemed like a speed-talking competition to see who could lob the most attacks.

"Scott’s vision is dark and fearful vision of Minnesota," Walz said, blasting his Republican rival's policy positions before turning to his own vision. "We’ve been through some challenging times together and we’ve come out stronger than ever."

"His slogan was one Minnesota. That’s a sham," Jensen responded. "Tim Walz failed. Minnesota is broken."

During the 60-minute matchup, the pair talked over one another while expressing opposing views on every topic that came up: the economy, crime, abortion, taxes, and COVID-19.

The debate took place 11 days before the Nov. 8 election. Walz continues to lead Jensen in polls, though the race has tightened in recent weeks.

Jensen said he's never spoken with former President Donald Trump, who gave Jensen a surprise endorsement this week, and said he didn't think Trump would campaign here. Walz dismissed a reporter's question when asked why President Joe Biden wasn't coming to Minnesota to campaign with him. Vice President Kamala Harris stopped last week.

Taxes

One of Jensen's key economic proposals is to explore getting rid of the state's personal income tax, though he hasn't said how he'd make up for lost revenue. Jensen has floated the idea of a sales tax increase but took that idea off the table this month. He has also advocated budget cuts of up to 10% across state agencies, and he's said increased economic activity would boost corporate tax collections.

Walz said it was "lazy budgeting" to propose a tax cut without explaining how to pay for it. In response, Jensen said Walz refused to have a conversation with him about the idea.

"I didn't talk to you, Scott, because you quit the Legislature," Walz said. Jensen didn't seek re-election in 2020 after a single term in the state Senate.

"You quit the National Guard," Jensen shot back. "I retired because my wife had to have some surgeries. But nice shot, Tim."

Afterward, Jensen told reporters that if elected he would immediately push to exempt all Social Security income from state taxes. But he would not include a proposal to fully eliminate the state's personal income tax in his 2023 budget, he said.

"Heavens to Betsy, no," he said, adding that he would assemble a task force and appoint commissioners that shared his desire for tax cuts.

Crime

For the second straight debate, Jensen called Walz "the godfather of the crime epidemic" and criticized Walz for an increase in violence during his term.

Jensen said he would double or triple the number of police officers in Minneapolis -- which is a local decision, not the governor's, to make. He said he would use the governor's office to promote the work of police, while pushing tougher criminal penalties through the state Legislature.

Walz, who proposed an increase to public safety funding this year, questioned how Jensen would get the money.

"This is a campaign about admiring problems and offering no solutions," Walz said. "Telling people they’ll get an income tax cut (while) putting more police on the streets -- where are they going to come from?"

Jensen frequently linked Walz to DFL Attorney General Keith Ellison during the debate, and said the pair missed opportunities in court to find fraud within the Feeding Our Future meals program.

"He is dodging this, and Minnesotans need to hear it," Jensen said.

Afterward, Walz declined to answer a reporter's question when asked whether Ellison did all he could, saying that he wanted the federal investigation to play out. The feds have charged 49 people. Four have pleaded guilty.

Abortion

Walz accused Jensen of flip-flopping on abortion. Jensen endorsed an abortion ban while trying to win the GOP endorsement this spring, but has backed some exceptions for rape, incest, or the mother's health more recently.

Democratic groups have flooded the television airwaves with ads attacking Jensen over his earlier comments.

"Scott either in May blatantly lied to his supporters to get the endorsement of the Republican party by saying, 'Of course we’re going to ban abortion,' or he’s flipped on it now," Walz said.

Abortion is a constitutionally protected right in Minnesota under a 1995 state Supreme Court decision. Unwinding that would require a constitutional amendment, and Jensen has said he wouldn't push one.

COVID

The pandemic has faded from voters' minds, but the candidates spent several minutes of their last head-to-head meeting re-litigating one another's positions.

Jensen said Walz's decision to shut down thousands of businesses was unfair. And he drew a link between Walz's forced school closures and Minnesota students' test scores, which have fallen faster than the national average since 2019.

"Quite frankly, Minnesota K-12 education is in trouble," he said.

In response, Walz said Jensen had spread misinformation about the pandemic. Jensen has questioned COVID-related death certificates and opposed mask and vaccine mandates.

"Don’t listen to the experts, demonize (the Minnesota Department of Health), believe you’ve got all the answers," Walz said. "Scott is like Bruce Wayne. He thinks he can push a bat signal and he’ll be able to do that. That’s not how it works as governor."

Friday was the pair's third debate. They've previously met at FarmFest in August and on small-market TV stations in mid-October.