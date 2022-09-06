Walz calls for stricter punishment for shooter at Minnesota State Fair

Reacting a day after the second shooting in the proximity of the Minnesota State Fair, Governor Walz is calling for a stiff penalty for anyone who uses a firearm in a crowded area, like the fair.

An 18-year-old man was shot just blocks from the Minnesota State Fair on Monday night, the closing night for the fair.

The teen was on Como Avenue just east of Snelling when shots were fired. Days before that, another person was shot within the fairgrounds on Saturday night, while deputies and officers stood feet away.

The victims in both shootings are expected to survive, but the crime taking place at the fair has sparked concerns.

Answering questions on the shooting on Tuesday, Walz called for stiffer laws for people who fire shots at the fair.

"If someone’s going to use a firearm in a crowded area where there’s innocent people and children, there needs to be a heavy penalty for that," said the governor, calling on judges to get tougher.

Both shootings are believed to be gang-related.

"In both of these incidents so far, the victim of the shooting has failed to cooperate to tell who did this," said Walz.